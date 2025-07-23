Seguridad
Loja: banda de secuestradores exigía USD 30 mil por liberar a sus víctimas

Tres sospechosos fueron detenidos por la Policía Nacional. Habrían secuestrado a una pareja -informó la Fiscalía General- junto con su pequeño hijo de cinco años, en Loja, mientras se movilizaban en su vehículo.

   
A Karla Fernanda R., Jihpson Andrés C. y Einer Alfonso M. les dieron prisión preventiva por presunto secuestro extorsivo. Habrían secuestrado a una pareja -informó la Fiscalía General- junto con su pequeño hijo de cinco años, en Loja, mientras se movilizaban en su vehículo. Los habrían llevado hasta Yanzatza (Zamora Chinchipe), en donde se presume que mataron al esposo.

Con mensajes extorsivos, los procesados solicitaban USD 30 mil a la familia para su liberación. 15 días después, la madre logró escapar con su pequeño hijo del sitio donde la tenían en cautiverio.

La mujer no sabía de su esposo desde el 18 de junio del 2025, por lo que sigue desaparecido. Un mes después, el jueves 18 de julio, las autoridades apresaron a los presuntos secuestradores, pertenecientes a una banda que estaría relacionada con el grupo de delincuencia organizada Los Lobos. En la operación, la Policía Nacional encontró a uno de los procesados con armas.

En otra diligencia, Jihpson C. también fue procesado por el presunto delito de tráfico ilícito de armas de fuego, por los elementos encontrados en su poder durante la operación en la que fue aprehendido con los otros dos procesados.

