29 jul 2025 , 16:02

Alias Topo, cómplice de alias Fito, fue sentenciado por el asesinato de un policía en Lago Agrio

Alias Topo, quien está prófugo de la justicia, fue sentenciado por el asesinato de un policía en Lago Agrio, Sucumbíos, cometido en junio del 2024. Por trabajar con alias Fito, también es buscado por Estados Unidos.

   
    Foto de Darío Peñafiel Nieto, alias Topo, a quien la justicia de Estados Unidos también busca extraditarlo.( Archivo )
Redacción
Darío Peñafiel Nieto, conocido con el alias Topo, fue sentenciado este martes 29 de julio a 34 años de cárcel junto a otro hombre por el asesinato del policía Byron Morejón en Lago Agrio, Sucumbíos.

Aquel crimen fue cometido el 1 de junio de 2024, cuando el agente estaba por dirigirse a su lugar de trabajo. Fue acribillado y los delincuentes hurgaron en su ropa para llevarse sus pertenencias.

Un tribunal de la Corte Provincial de Sucumbíos emitió este dictamen en ausencia del cabecilla de Los Choneros, pues se encuentra prófugo de la justicia. Alias Topo había sido capturado por tráfico de armas en marzo de este año, sin embargo, tres meses después recuperó su libertad por decisión judicial, pese a que enfrentaba otros cargos.

Investigaciones realizadas en Estados Unidos lo vinculan como un lugarteniente de José Adolfo Macías Villamar, alias Fito, dentro de la estructura de Los Choneros desde 2016. El pasado 20 de julio, alias Fito fue extraditado al país norteamericano.

Por ello, Peñafiel Nieto también es buscado por la justicia estadounidense y enfrenta los mismos cargos que alias Fito en la Corte Federal de Brooklyn:

  • 1) Asociación ilícita para la distribución internacional de cocaína
  • 2) Tráfico de 1 100 kilogramos de cocaína en noviembre de 2024
  • 3) Tráfico de 1 800 kilogramos de cocaína el 30 de enero de 2025
  • 4) Tráfico de 800 kilogramos de cocaína el 19 de febrero de 2025
  • 5) Uso de armas de fuego en fomento del tráfico de drogas
  • 6) Contrabandeo de mercadería desde los Estados Unidos en abril de 2024
  • 7) Asociación ilícita para la compra de armas de fuego por testaferro entre 2022 y 2024

    Así, cuando sea capturado, alias Topo será encerrado en la cárcel en cumplimiento con la sentencia que ahora tiene en su contra y enfrentará un proceso de extradición a EE. UU.

