21 mar 2024 , 09:57

Guayaquil | Un adulto mayor murió tras ser atropellado por un auto en la Vía a Daule

Televistazo y Redacción

La víctima tenía 69 años. La persona que conducía el carro huyó del sitio.

Un hombre de 69 años murió la mañana de este jueves 21 de marzo tras ser atropellado por un auto en la Vía a Daule, en Guayaquil. La persona que conducía el carro huyó del sitio. El siniestro ocurrió alrededor de las 06:30.

La víctima fue identificada como Vicente Yungán. Según relató un oficial de la Agencia de Tránsito y Movilidad (ATM), el hombre intentó cruzar la avenida por donde no debía.

De su lado, Segundo Yaucán, cuñado del ahora occiso, relató que el adulto mayor recién había salido de comprar en el mercado de Montebello.

El cuerpo del ciudadano quedó tendido en la calzada, a la altura del Parque California.

Personal de la ATM y de la Oficina de Investigación de Accidentes de Tránsito (OIAT) acudieron al sitio para atender la emergencia. El cuerpo fue trasladado a la morgue en un vehículo de la Comisión de Tránsito del Ecuador (CTE).

Hace tres semanas una adulta mayor también falleció a la altura del Parque California tras ser arrollada por una moto.

