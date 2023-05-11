Seguridad
11 may 2023 , 10:12

Tres motociclistas mueren en accidentes de tránsito, en Guayaquil y Durán

Televistazo y Redacción

El más reciente caso ocurrió en la Vía a Daule: un hombre quedó atrapado bajo un tráiler.

Tres motociclistas murieron en distintos accidentes de tránsito registrados en las últimas horas en Guayaquil y Durán. El caso más reciente ocurrió la mañana de este jueves 11 de mayo en la Vía a Daule.

Alrededor de las 08:40 se reportó que un hombre había quedado atrapado bajo las llantas de un tráiler. El individuo murió de inmediato.

En la madrugada, otro hombre murió en la avenida José Luis Tamayo, a la altura de Guayacanes (norte). En este caso la víctima se estrelló contra un poste de alumbrado público. Agentes de tránsito y policías acudieron al sitio. Su cuerpo fue trasladado a la morgue.

Horas antes, en la ciudadela El Recreo, en Durán, otro motociclista murió luego de ser atropellado por un bus urbano.

La víctima circulaba por la primera etapa de El Recreo y, al llegar a la altura de las oficinas de la Autoridad de Tránsito de ese cantón, fue embestido por el vehículo.

Tras el hecho, los agentes localizaron el bus implicado metros más adelante, pero se desconoce el paradero del conductor. A la par, personal especializado cerró la calle para realizar el levantamiento del cuerpo.

