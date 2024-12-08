Seguridad
Un tribunal de la Corte Nacional de Justicia ratifica prisión preventiva para 11 procesados en el caso Plaga

En el caso Plaga, que investiga un presunto delito de delincuencia organizada en el sistema judicial, hay 31 procesados, pero 11 habían apelado la prisión preventiva.

   
    El tribunal conformado por los jueces Daniella Camacho, Julio Inga y Marco Rodríguez declaró improcedentes los recursos de apelación.( Fiscalía )
Un tribunal de la Corte Nacional de Justicia (CNJ) ratificó este lunes 12 de agosto la prisión preventiva para 11 procesados en el caso Plaga. Ellos habían apelado esa medida cautelar y pretendían defenderse en libertad.

El tribunal conformado por los jueces Daniella Camacho, Julio Inga y Marco Rodríguez declaró improcedentes los recursos de apelación interpuestos, por ejemplo, por el exjuez Banny Molina, quien en 2022 dispuso la liberación del exvicepresidente de la República, Jorge Glas, y de Daniel Salcedo, entonces sentenciado por casos de corrupción en la pandemia.

En el caso Plaga, que investiga un presunto delito de delincuencia organizada en el sistema judicial, hay 31 personas procesadas, pero 11 habían apelado la prisión preventiva.

La Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE) señala que jueces, secretarios, policías, abogados y otros funcionarios incurrieron en el delito antes mencionado mediante el otorgamiento ilegítimo de acciones constitucionales a presos.

