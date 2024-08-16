Seguridad
16 ago 2024 , 19:28

Las oficinas de las juezas que concedieron un habeas corpus a Wilman Terán fueron allanadas

La noche del 12 de agosto, las juezas Enma Tapia y Katherine Muñoz aceptaron un habeas corpus correctivo a favor de Terán.

   
    Allanamiento en la oficina de la jueza de la Corte Nacional de Justicia. ( Fiscalía )
Las oficinas de las juezas de la Corte Nacional de Justicia, Enma Tapia y Katherine Muñoz, fueron allanadas este 16 de agosto por la Fiscalía y la Policía Nacional, tras haber otorgado un habeas corpus al expresidente de la Judicatura, Wilman Terán, para que sea traslado desde la cárcel La Roca a la Cárcel 4 de Quito.

El Ministerio Público ha bautizado a esta investigación por presunto cohecho como Confourtable.

En las diligencias también se allanó un domicilio y se levantaron los siguientes indicios: dispositivos móviles, computadoras portátiles, 1 CPU, una agenda, 1 CD y documentación.

LEA: Wilman Terán insiste en la violación de sus derechos y pide que se declare la nulidad de todo lo actuado en el caso Metástasis

El habeas corpus para Wilman Terán

La noche del 12 de agosto, las juezas Enma Tapia y Katherine Muñoz aceptaron un habeas corpus correctivo a favor de Terán, procesado en el caso Metástasis e Independencia Judicial. En cambio, el juez Alejandro Arteaga, que formaba parte del Tribunal, votó en contra.

Las magistradas dispusieron el traslado, pero también que Terán acceda a internet, computadora, luz eléctrica, salidas al patio, revisiones médicas y otros beneficios penitenciarios.

LEA: Caso Plaga | Exjuez salpicó en su testimonio a Wilman Terán y a Jonathan Aguinda, abogado que ayudó a Glas y Norero

Esto ordenaron de manera textual:

1). Que se garantice el acceso a diferentes equipos electrónicos y demás herramientas útiles para que pueda ejercer plenamente su defensa, por un tiempo de al menos ocho horas diarias, en espacios adecuados con conexión a Internet, con las limitaciones del caso, luz eléctrica...

2). Se permita las visitas a sus abogados y patrocinadores judiciales en la privacidad que se requiere, sin restricción alguna de horarios y tiempo de visitas, sin necesidad de agenda previa; asimismo se remitirá oficio a las entidades pertinentes de esta decisión.

3). Ofíciese al Ministerio de Salud, en conjunto con el SNAI, quienes, en forma coordinada, deberán garantizar el acceso a revisiones periódicas, tanto psicológicas como psiquiátricas -de ser necesarias- y en las demás áreas que se requieran, así como la medicina correspondiente, a efectos de garantizar el derecho a la salud; también deberán notificar a este tribunal, en forma mensual, sobre su evolución, diagnóstico, tratamientos, medicamentos, dosis y pronóstico.

4). Se garantice el tiempo mínimo de dos horas diarias de patio con luz directa solar, con los debidos cuidados y seguridades.

5). Se comunique oportunamente al doctor Wilman Gabriel Terán Carillo, es decir, con el tiempo necesario para su defensa, sobre las notificaciones y demás diligencias procesales en el ámbito de sus procesos judiciales, garantizando su preparación, traslado y presencia en estos.

LEA: ¿Cuáles son los beneficios penitenciarios que se ordenó a favor de Wilman Terán en la Cárcel 4 de Quito?

