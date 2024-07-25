Un trabajador del Municipio de Durán fue asesinado en El Recreo

Un trabajador del <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/2024-07-22-luis-chonillo-duran-seguridad-GY7717008 target=_blank>Municipio de Durán</a></b> fue asesinado este jueves 25 de julio en la cuarta etapa de <b>El Recreo</b>. El cadáver quedó junto a una retroexcavadora que él operaba. Más temprano, en la <b>Primavera 2</b> <b></b> <b><a rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/2024-07-21-la-delia-sitio-clave-en-duran-crimen-organizado-JC7712874 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><b></b><b><a rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/17-7-2024-chonillo-denuncia-hallazo-oficina-paralela-duran-NH7687429 target=_blank></a></b><b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/miguel-santos-director-duran-asesinado-XE5701033 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b>