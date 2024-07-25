Seguridad
Un trabajador del Municipio de Durán fue asesinado en El Recreo

El lunes pasado dos funcionarios de la misma Alcaldía fueron baleados en una gasolinera. Uno resultó herido y otro salió ileso.

   
    Entre mayo y julio de este año se han registrado seis ataques contra la Alcaldía de Durán.( Composición: Ecuavisa )
Un trabajador del Municipio de Durán fue asesinado este jueves 25 de julio en la cuarta etapa de El Recreo. El cadáver quedó junto a una retroexcavadora que él operaba. Más temprano, en la Primavera 2, otro hombre fue acribillado.

Apenas el pasado lunes, dos funcionarios de la misma Alcaldía fueron baleados en una gasolinera ubicada sobre la avenida Nicolás Lapentti. Uno de ellos resultó herido y fue trasladado a un hospital. El otro resultó ileso.

Lea también: Radiografía de La Delia: Un sitio clave en Durán que fue tomado por el crimen organizado

Ese mismo día se conoció un informe de la Policía Nacional que determinó que el nivel de riesgo del alcalde de Durán, Luis Chonillo, había disminuido, no obstante, él denunció irregularidades en ese análisis, pues aseguró "haber presentado todas las pruebas de las reiteradas amenazas y hechos violentos ocurridos en las inmediaciones del Municipio".

Entre mayo y julio de este año se han registrado seis ataques contra la Alcaldía de Durán. Mientras que, en septiembre de 2023, el concejal Bolívar Vera fue secuestrado y asesinado. Un mes antes, Miguel Santos, director de Planeamiento, Ordenamiento y Terreno del Municipio de Durán, fue víctima de sicariato.

En el cantón ferroviario está vigente una intervención policial y militar, así como de otros organismos del Estado. El presidente de la República, Daniel Noboa, anunció el miércoles 17 de julio que el Ejecutivo iba a estar "el tiempo que sea necesario" en Durán "para acabar con las mafias" y anticipó que "lo que viene es drástico".

Asimismo, informó que la fuerza pública había descubierto una oficina que funcionaba de manera paralela al Municipio.

En 2023, la tasa de homicidios en Durán fue de 145,43 por cada 100 000 habitantes, una cifra extremadamente alarmante.

