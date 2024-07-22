La policía determina que el riesgo del alcalde de Durán ha disminuido

La Policía Nacional considera que el nivel de riesgo del alcalde de Durán, Luis Chonillo, ha disminuido, sin embargo, él denuncia irregularidades en ese análisis.

Este lunes 22 de julio, en su cuenta de X, el funcionario aseguró sentirse sorprendido por lo determinado por la policía "a pesar de haber presentado todas las pruebas de las reiteradas amenazas y hechos violentos ocurridos en las inmediaciones del Municipio".

Añadió que adjuntará este informe en su caso, que fue presentado ante la Comisión Interamericana de Derechos Humanos (CIDH). Este organismo le otorgó medidas cautelares tras haber sobrevivido a un atentado en mayo de 2023 y estar seriamente amenazado de muerte por organizaciones criminales.

Chonillo solicitó públicamente a la Policía Nacional que se rectifique ese informe y, "de ser necesario, que se proceda a realizar una nueva entrevista, para que se consideren de forma técnica los parámetros que determinan" el riesgo al que está expuesto.

"No quisiera pensar que se trata de maniobras políticas que interfieran en el trabajo técnico de la autoridad policial porque ya no solo tendría que cuidarme de las mafias. Confío en la institucionalidad y en la garantía de mis derechos a la integridad y a la vida. Que ser valiente no salga tan caro, que ser cobarde no valga la pena", concluyó.

Entre mayo y julio de este año se han registrado seis ataques contra la Alcaldía de Durán. En septiembre de 2023, el concejal de Durán, Bolívar Vera, fue secuestrado y asesinado. Un mes antes, Miguel Santos, director de Planeamiento, Ordenamiento y Terreno del Municipio de Durán, fue víctima de sicariato.