05 jul 2024 , 13:19

Caso Pamela Ati | Los peritos realizaron una línea de tiempo en el presunto femicidio

Ati fue hallada boca abajo, sin vida, en su habitación.

Las versiones de los 18 militares, incluido cuatro procesados, permitieron a peritos y fiscales elaborar una línea de tiempo sobre el asesinato de la subteniente Pamela Ati.

Los hechos empezaron a las 12:30 del viernes 28 de junio en el comedor del cuartel en el que ese día se sirvió un almuerzo de despedida de militares.

A las 14:30 pasaron al muelle del cuartel para un paseo en lancha.

A las 15:30 los uniformados fueron al centro de mantenimiento fluvial y allí consumieron puntas o licor artesanal.

A las 17:30, la subteniente Ati fue retirada por los cuatro oficiales procesados, que aseguran haberla dejado en la habitación.

A las 06:40 del sábado 29 de junio, una compañera fue hasta la habitación y encontró muerta a la subteniente.

A las 09:30 agentes de Dinased llegaron al cuartel. Ati fue hallada boca abajo.

En este caso se realizaron algunas pericias, que incluyeron fotografías de la escena del crimen, pruebas para la detección de sangre.

Las diligencias continuarán la próxima semana.

