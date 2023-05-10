Quito
10 may 2023 , 06:15

Volcán Cotopaxi emana nube de ceniza de 2.200 metros sobre el nivel de la cumbre

user placeholder

Redacción

La nube tiene contenido moderado de ceniza y podría generar caída leve de ese material en la provincia de Cotopaxi, especialmente en la parroquia de Mulaló, informó el Geofísico

  • Volcán Cotopaxi emana nube de ceniza de 2.200 metros sobre el nivel de la cumbre
    Se conocen cinco ciclos eruptivos del Cotopaxi en 1532-1534, 1742-1744, 1766-1768, 1853-1854 y 1877-1880.( Cortesía del Instituto Geofísico )
Fuente:
Registro

En la sesión extraordinaria del Concejo Metropolitano, realizada el martes 9 de mayo de 2023, se socializó el Plan de Contingencia ante posible erupción VEI 3-4 del volcán Cotopaxi.

“Tiene como objetivo proteger a las personas, colectividades y la naturaleza frente a los efectos adversos producto de una posible erupción con un índice de explosividad volcánica entre 3 y 4", expresó Daniela Valarezo, secretaria de Seguridad y Gobernabilidad.

Añadió que la población afectada ante una posible erupción será de 20.477 personas y 5.700 construcciones. USD 297’632 201,94 será el valor económico en pérdidas directas.

Señaló que la información, realizada de manera técnica y amigable, está en la página www.volcancotopaxi.ec. Indicó de enero a mayo del 2023, se han desarrollado charlas informativas capacitando a 2.208 personas. Además, han conformado unidades de Gestión de Riesgos Metropolitanas y se ha capacitado a 40 delegados institucionales.

En las administraciones zonales existen 11 formadores y en el Cuerpo de Agentes de Control (CAMC) hay 9, brigadas del Ministerio del Interior cuenta con 3. El Instituto Superior Tecnoecuatoriano tiene 12.

También se han desarrollado ferias informativas con 800 personas, capacitaciones puerta a puerta con 500 y los simulacros con la participación de alrededor de 1.130. También se prepara el macro simulacro que se desarrollará en noviembre del 2023.

Lea más: ¿Quito está listo para una eventual erupción del volcán Cotopaxi?

Situación del volcán Cotopaxi

El Instituto Geofísico de la Escuela Politécnica Nacional informó que se reportó una carga moderada de ceniza en dirección occidente. La altura de la nube alcanzó los 2.200 metros sobre el nivel de la cumbre con dirección occidente.

"La nube tiene contenido moderado de ceniza y podría generar caída de ceniza leve en la provincia de Cotopaxi, especialmente en la parroquia de Mulaló. Este fenómeno ha sido frecuente dentro del actual periodo eruptivo", informó el Geofísico.

El Cotopaxi se ubica sobre la Cordillera Oriental, a 35 km al noreste de Latacunga y 45 km al sureste de Quito. Es considerado uno de los volcanes más peligrosos del mundo por la frecuencia de sus erupciones, el estilo eruptivo, el relieve, la cobertura glaciar y por la cantidad de poblaciones potencialmente expuestas.

- Cotopaxi: Latacunga, Salcedo y Saquisilí.

- Napo: Archidona y Tena.

- Pichincha: Quito, Mejía y Rumiñahui.

- Tungurahua: Ambato y Santiago de Píllaro.

Según la Secretaría Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos, 37 parroquias están en la zona de incidencia. Al menos, 770 mil personas resultarían afectadas incluidas las que están en el área ceniza.

Se conocen cinco ciclos eruptivos del Cotopaxi: 1532-1534, 1742-1744, 1766-1768, 1853-1854 y 1877-1880. En estos periodos, se han dado fenómenos volcánicos fuertes, como lahares, que siguieron el cauce de drenajes que pasan precisamente por zonas densamente pobladas, generando graves pérdidas económicas.

Lea más: Cinco momentos marcan la historia eruptiva del volcán Cotopaxi

Temas
ceniza
volcán Cotopaxi
nube
Instituto Geofísico
Quito
Cotopaxi
Noticias
Recomendadas