21 oct 2025 , 10:44

El volcamiento de un camión causó fuerte tráfico vehicular en la avenida Simón Bolívar

Un carril estuvo cerrado por una hora, pero la vía ya se encuentra expedita al tránsito.

   
    Camión volcado en la avenida Simón Bolívar.( Cortesía )
Un camión se volcó la mañana de este martes 21 de octubre en la avenida Simón Bolívar, en el sector de Nayón.

Por fortuna, la emergencia no dejó personas heridas.

El ECU 911 tiene registro del incidente a las 08:17. Esto provocó que la Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito (AMT) cierre el carril izquierdo en sentido sur-norte de la av. Simón Bolívar

La situación generó congestión vehicular por una hora.

Sin embargo, a las 09:00, la AMT informó que la vía se encuentra habilitada al tránsito.

