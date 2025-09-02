Quito
Quito | Un siniestro de tránsito en la avenida Mariscal Sucre dejó tres heridos

El conductor quedó atrapado en el interior del vehículo.

   
    Un auto quedó volcado en un costado de la avenida Mariscal Sucre.( Bomberos )
Un siniestro de tránsito en la avenida Mariscal Sucre, occidente de Quito, dejó tres heridos la noche de este martes 2 de septiembre del 2025.

La emergencia vial se produjo a la altura del sector de El Teleférico, sentido norte - sur.

En imágenes compartidas por el Cuerpo de Bomberos Quito, se pudo apreciar cómo un auto quedó volcado en un costado de la vía.

Los uniformados tuvieron que ayudar a salir al conductor, quien quedó atrapado en el interior del vehículo.

Los pacientes recibieron atención prehospitalaria en el sitio. Por fortuna, no hubo fallecidos.

La vía ya se encuentra habilitada a la circulación vehicular.

