La Ruta Viva tendrá cierres viales nocturnos hasta el 11 de septiembre

Revise los horarios de cierre y las rutas alternas que puede tomar.

   
    Un tramo de la Ruta Viva, que conecta los Valles con Quito.( API )
El tramo de conexión del intercambiador de la Ruta Viva con la avenida Simón Bolívar, en sentido sur – norte, tendrá cierres viales nocturnos hasta este jueves 11 de septiembre.

Esto se debe a trabajos de mantenimiento vial, específicamente de bacheos.

Los cierres serán totales, de 21:00 a 05:00. "Se ha coordinado con Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito para orientar a los conductores durante el cierre, a fin de minimizar las molestias a la ciudadanía", indicó el Municipio.

En total, se intervendrán 860 metros de carretera. Las autoridades recomiendan tomar rutas alternas por Guápulo.

La Ruta Viva es una de las vías más transitadas de la capital, pues permite la conexión entre Quito, Tumbaco y Cumbayá.

