23 oct 2023 , 08:08

Quito: un motociclista falleció en un choque múltiple en el Comité del Pueblo

Redacción

El accidente de tránsito deja una víctima mortal y tres personas heridas.

Un motociclista falleció la mañana de este lunes 23 de octubre en un siniestro de tránsito múltiple en el sector del Comité del Pueblo, en el norte de Quito.

En el choque estuvieron involucrados la motocicleta, un bus de transporte público y un auto liviano.

El cuerpo del motociclista quedó debajo de las llantas del bus. Mientras, otras tres personas resultaron heridas.

El accidente se produjo en las calles av. 6 de Diciembre y Juan Molineros. Hay un fuerte tráfico en la zona.

Personal del Cuerpo de Bomberos Quito, Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito (AMT), además de una ambulancia toman procedimiento.

