Quito
23 oct 2023 , 06:06

Quito: estas son las impactantes imágenes y videos de la tormenta eléctrica

Redacción

Las lluvias con tormentas comenzaron en el sur y los valles y avanzaron hacia el centro norte de Quito el 22 de octubre.

    La tormenta eléctrica se registró con mayor intensidad en los valles de Tumbaco y Los Chillos. ( Foto: Tumbaco Informado )
Fuertes precipitaciones, acompañadas por granizo y una tormenta eléctrica, sorprendieron a los habitantes del norte de Quito y los valles de Tumbaco y Los Chillos la tarde del 22 de octubre. Imágenes satelitales del Instituto de Meteorología e Hidrología (Inamhi) mostraron el avance de las nubes hacia el norte de la capital.

Madelyn Enríquez, analista de pronósticos y alertas meteorológicas de la institución, explicó a Ecuavisa que estos eventos naturales están previstos durante octubre.

Este es el mes de transición entre la temporada seca y lluviosa. Sin embargo, los primeros estragos del fenómeno de El Niño ahuyentaron las precipitaciones e hicieron que hasta el pasado viernes 20, apenas se registrara el 19% de las lluvias esperadas para todo el mes.

Las impactantes imágenes de la tormenta eléctrica

Usuarios en redes sociales compartieron asombrosas fotografías y videos de la tormenta eléctrica. Los rayos encendieron el cielo por varios segundos, creando un espectáculo que dejó a los ciudadanos "maravillados, pero asustados".

El Inamhi mostró que la tormenta eléctrica se concentró en el norte de Quito, y los valles de Tumbaco y Los Chillos.

Los rayos afectaron algunas redes primarias de energía eléctrica que ocasionaron cortes de luz, según informó la empresa eléctrica Quito. Además, un partido de fútbol fue suspendido debido a las condiciones atmosféricas.

