Quito: estas son las impactantes imágenes y videos de la tormenta eléctrica

Fuertes precipitaciones, acompañadas por granizo y una tormenta eléctrica, sorprendieron a los habitantes del norte de Quito y los valles de Tumbaco y Los Chillos la tarde del 22 de octubre.