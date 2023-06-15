Quito: Los trabajos de repavimentación en la avenida Colón durarán seis meses

El <b>Municipio </b>informó que los<a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/quito-culmina-obra-en-la-av-de-los-conquistadores-pero-empiezan-otros-trabajos-NC4589852 target=_blank> <b>trabajos de rehabilitación</b></a> en hormigón, de la a<b>venida Cristóbal Colón</b>, en el centro - norte de Quito, reiniciaron este jueves 15 de junio, tras finalizar la intervención <b></b> <b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/quito-los-trabajos-de-rehabilitacion-de-la-avenida-veintimilla-en-la-mariscal-duraran-64-dias-AL5379604 target=_blank></a>