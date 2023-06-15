Quito
15 jun 2023 , 14:49

Quito: Los trabajos de repavimentación en la avenida Colón durarán seis meses

user placeholder

Redacción

El Municipio informó que, al momento, la obra registra un avance del 7,8%. Conozca las vías alternas que pueden tomar los usuarios que circulan por el sector.

Fuente:
Registro

El Municipio informó que los trabajos de rehabilitación en hormigón, de la avenida Cristóbal Colón, en el centro - norte de Quito, reiniciaron este jueves 15 de junio, tras finalizar la intervención en la red del sistema de alcantarillado y agua potable.

La Empresa Pública Metropolitana de Movilidad y Obras Públicas, (Epmmop) labora en la calzada norte. En el tramo 1 va desde de la avenida 6 de Diciembre hasta la Amazonas. En el 2: desde la Amazonas hasta la 10 de Agosto.

La Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito (AMT) se ejecuta cierres viales por tramos. La operación de rutas alternas como la av. Francisco de Orellana desde la av. La Coruña hasta la 10 de Agosto. Las vías transversales como las avenidas 6 de Diciembre, Amazonas y 10 de Agosto se mantendrán habilitadas para sostener el alto flujo vehicular de más de 15 mil usuarios diarios.

Al momento, el proyecto registra un avance del 7,8%. El plazo de ejecución es de 180 días, con lo cual se prevé que concluya en el mes de octubre de este año.

Mantenimiento en otros sectores de la ciudad

Entre el 5 y el 11 de junio de 2023, se ejecutaron alrededor de 5.700 reparaciones viales, entre baches, zanjas y adoquinado en distintos puntos de Quito.

Los equipos y personal de la Empresa Pública Metropolitana de Movilidad y Obras Públicas (Epmmop) recorrió más de 60 sectores:

Sur

  • El Beaterio.
  • La Argelia.
  • Chilibulo.
  • Guajaló.
  • Quitumbe.
  • Santospamba.
  • El Ejército.

    • Centro

  • San Roque.
  • Cumandá.
  • Monjas Las Orquídeas.
  • La Alameda.

    • Norte

  • La Mañosca.
  • La Mariscal.
  • La Carolina.
  • El Batán.
  • Conocoto.

    • Valles

  • La Armenia.
  • Puembo, entre otros.

