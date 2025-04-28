Quito | Choque múltiple en la avenida Mariscal Sucre deja dos heridos y el cierre de la vía

Dos <b>automóviles y una motocicleta </b>se vieron involucrados en un siniestro de tránsito múltiple en la <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/avenida-mariscal-sucre target=_blank>avenida Mariscal Sucre</a>, occidente de <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito target=_blank>Quito</a>, la mañana de este lunes 28 de abril. El choque se produjo<b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/municipio-quito-responsabilidad-danos-autos-baches-FA9244575 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/cuatro-personas-atropelladas-quito-ND9243618 target=_blank></a>