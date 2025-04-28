Quito
28 abr 2025 , 09:11

Quito | Choque múltiple en la avenida Mariscal Sucre deja dos heridos y el cierre de la vía

La avenida Mariscal Sucre, conocida como la Occidental, es una de las vías más transitadas de Quito. El siniestro provoca fuerte congestión vehicular.

   
    A la izquierda, uno de los vehículos involucrado en el siniestro de tránsito en la avenida Mariscal Sucre.( AMT )
Dos automóviles y una motocicleta se vieron involucrados en un siniestro de tránsito múltiple en la avenida Mariscal Sucre, occidente de Quito, la mañana de este lunes 28 de abril.

El choque se produjo a la altura de la calle Flavio Alfaro, sector San Carlos, y dejó dos personas heridas, quienes recibieron atención médica en el sitio.

El siniestro provoca un cierre parcial en el carril izquierdo en sentido norte-sur.

La emergencia fue atendida por la Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito (AMT), el Cuerpo de Bomberos de Quito (CBQ) y el Instituto Ecuatoriano de Seguridad Social (IESS).

