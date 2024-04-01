Quito
01 abr 2024 , 06:15

Quito amaneció con frío y lluvia este lunes 1 de abril

Redacción

La Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito (AMT) informó que se reportó un siniestro de tránsito, antes de las 06:00, en la avenida Simón Bolívar e Interoceánica, y se cerró un carril en sentido sur-norte

Fuente:
Registro

En Quito se registran lluvias desde la madrugada de este lunes 1 de abril de 2024. Según el Instituto Nacional de Hidrología y Meteorología (Inamhi), se prevé un aumento de precipitaciones en varios sectores del país hasta el miércoles 3 de abril.

"Habrá mayor intensidad en el noroccidente de las provincias de Carchi, Imbabura, Pichincha y el sur de la región", indicó la entidad.

Podrían presentarse tormentas eléctricas y ráfagas de viento. En la capital llovió durante toda la madrugada. La Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito (AMT) informó que se produjo un siniestro de tránsito, en la avenida Simón Bolívar e Interoceánica, y se cerró un carril en sentido sur-norte.

La entidad solicitó a los conductores que circulen con precaución en la vía debido a que la calzada se encuentra mojada.

