Quito amaneció con frío y lluvia este lunes 1 de abril

En Quito se registran <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/inundaciones-danos-estructurales-primer-dia-lluvia-EX6022125 target=_blank>lluvias</a></b> desde la madrugada de este lunes 1 de abril de 2024. Según el <b>Instituto Nacional de Hidrología y Meteorología (Inamhi)</b>, se prevé un aumento de precipitaciones en varios <b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/falta-lluvias-primeros-estragos-el-nino-quito-NM6178942 target=_blank></a>