Quito
19 mar 2025 , 16:57

Quito | 48 perros vivían hacinados, sin esterilización y sin vacunas en una casa de Guamaní

Los animales rescatados recibirán atención y permanecerán temporalmente en sus centros de atención veterinaria y refugios.

   
  • Quito | 48 perros vivían hacinados, sin esterilización y sin vacunas en una casa de Guamaní
    Los perros vivían en condiciones inadecuadas en un predio del sur de Quito.( UBA )
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder

Juan Pinchao
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Un nuevo caso de maltrato animal fue atendido en Guamaní, sur de Quito. 48 perros vivían en insalubridad, hacinamiento, además no contaban con vacunas ni estaban esterilizados.

La Unidad de Bienestar Animal (UBA) informó del hecho la noche del 18 de marzo. Dijo que llegó hasta esa vivienda tras una denuncia ciudadana publicada en redes sociales.

En una página de Facebook llamada 'Denuncias Maltrato Animal Quito' se expuso que una persona comenzó a hacinar a los perros desde 2019, a raíz de la pandemia, en una gasolinera de Guamaní.

LEA: Quito | Un perro que vivía encadenado y sin comida fue rescatado de una casa en Chilibulo

LEA: Quito: dos perros víctimas de maltrato fueron rescatados en un conjunto residencial

En la referida denuncia se aseguró que canes pequeños tenían heridas sin atender. Además, de que pasaban encerrados, sin la posibilidad de "salir al parque o recibir el cariño de una familia".

Los animales rescatados recibirán atención y permanecerán temporalmente en sus centros de atención veterinaria y refugios.

A la par, se ofició a la Agencia Metropolitana de Control (AMC) para que determine sanciones por maltrato animal.

LEA: Así avanza la recuperación de Teddy, el perrito violado y atropellado en el sur de Quito

Temas
Maltrato animal
Perros
hacinamiento
maltrato animal Quito
Unidad de Bienestar Animal del Municipio
UBA
Quito
Guamaní
Noticias
Recomendadas