Quito | 48 perros vivían hacinados, sin esterilización y sin vacunas en una casa de Guamaní

<b>LEA: </b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/quito-perros-maltrato-rescatados-conjunto-residencial-IN8816390 target=_blank>Quito: dos perros víctimas de maltrato fueron rescatados en un conjunto residencial</a> En la referida <b>denuncia </b>se aseguró que canes pequeños tenían heridas sin atender. Además, de que pasaban <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/recuperacion-teddy-perrito-violado-atropellado-JN8870218 target=_blank></a>