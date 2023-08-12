Quito
12 ago 2023 , 14:06

Quito: 1 200 agentes de tránsito se han distribuidos por el feriado

user placeholder

Un grupo de efectivos se ubicó en las terminales interprovinciales de Quitumbe y Carcelén, así como las micro regionales de La Marín, Río Coca y La Ofelia

  • Quito: 1 200 agentes de tránsito se han distribuidos por el feriado
    Los agentes civiles de tránsito se ubican en puntos estratégicos de la capital. ( Cortesía del Municipio de Quito )
Fuente:
Registro

La Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito (AMT) ha reforzado los controles al transporte público, durante este feriado por el 10 de Agosto, en las terminales interprovinciales (Quitumbe y Carcelén) y en los tres micro regionales (La Marín, Río Coca y La Ofelia).

El plan operativo de movilidad comenzó el jueves 10 de agosto y finalizará el domingo 13. Para ello, se ha dispuesto un contingente de1 200 agentes civiles de tránsito, distribuidos en Quito, para intervenir en calles, avenidas, plazas y todo espacio en que se tenga que garantizar la seguridad vial de peatones, ciclistas y conductores.

Le puede interesar: La Revisión Técnica Vehicular en Quito se retoma este 12 de agosto

Los agentes pondrán en marcha operativos preventivos con las campañas: Tú Decides y Márcale Cero al Alcohol, con las que se busca reducir el índice de siniestralidad provocada por el alcohol y que están relacionadas a la iniciativa ‘Visión Cero’.

Para los ciudadanos que deseen tomar su cita para el servicio de Revisión Técnica Vehicular (RTV), el sistema de turnos se retomó hoy, de 08:00 a 12:00.

La AMT pidió al público que se mantenga informado a través de los canales oficiales: @AMT_Quito, Facebook: Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito Quito, Instagram: Tránsito Quito y la línea telefónica 1800-268-268.

Le puede interesar: Operativos de tránsito y de seguridad se ejecutan durante el feriado

Temas
Feriado 10 de agosto
AMT
Quito
Noticias
Recomendadas