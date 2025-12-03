Quito
El puente de Gualo tendrá cierres viales nocturnos por 15 días para darle mantenimiento

Revise los días, horarios y rutas alternas para evitar sorpresas en sus movilizaciones en vehículo.

   
    Puente de Gualo, en la avenida Simón Bolívar( QuitoInforma )
El puente de Gualo, en la avenida Simón Bolívar, en la parte nororiental de Quito, tendrá cierres viales nocturnos durantes 15 días seguidos para darle un mantenimiento integral.

Los trabajos empezará la noche del lunes 8 hasta el 22 de diciembre en horario de 21:00 a 05:00, incluidos fines de semana y feriados.

Cierres viales

Habrá cierres parciales en ambos sentidos: dos carriles estarán en obra mientras un carril permanecerá habilitado.

La AMT reforzará la zona con señalización luminosa y más de 140 dispositivos de seguridad vial, instalados desde un kilómetro antes del punto de intervención para alertar a los conductores.

Rutas alternas

Aunque la vía no se cerrará por completo, se recomienda usar rutas alternas durante la noche: Panamericana Norte, av. Eloy Alfaro o De las Palmeras, a partir del redondel de Zámbiza.

¿Qué trabajos se harán?

Durante esta intervención se reemplazarán ocho juntas de dilatación, piezas que van entre los tramos del puente y sirven para que la estructura pueda moverse sin romperse.

