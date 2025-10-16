Quito
16 oct 2025 , 05:56

Pico y placa en Quito: las restricciones de movilidad para este jueves 16 de octubre

La restricción está operativa desde las 06:00 hasta las 09:30 por la mañana y en la tarde de 16:00 a 20:00.

   
  • Pico y placa en Quito: las restricciones de movilidad para este jueves 16 de octubre
    Agente civil de tránsito( AMT )
Fuente:
AMT
Fuente:
Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El Pico y placa rige este jueves 16 de octubre del 2025 para los vehículos y motocicletas con placas que terminan en 7 y 8, en el Distrito Metropolitano de Quito.

La restricción está operativa desde las 06:00 hasta las 09:30 por la mañana y en la tarde de 16:00 a 20:00.

Leer más: 12 000 personas buscan una de las 2 000 vacantes en feria de empleo en Quito

Para mejorar la movilidad en la ciudad, la Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito (AMT) implementa contraflujos en las vías más concurridas como las avenidas Simón Bolívar y Velasco Ibarra, Mariscal Sucre, túnel Guayasamín y autopista General Rumiñahui.

Cronograma del Pico y placa

  • Lunes: 1 y 2.
  • Martes: 3 y 4.
  • Miércoles: 5 y 6.
  • Jueves: 7 y 8.
  • Viernes: 9 y 0.

    • Multas de tránsito

    Los vehículos no pueden circular dentro del perímetro establecido. Las multas a los conductores por incumplir la medida en este 2025 son: primera vez, un 15% de un Salario Básico Unificado (SBU), es decir, USD 70,5; segunda vez, el 25%, correspondiente a USD 117,5; y tercera vez, el 50%, USD 235.

    También te puede interesar: Quito: las obras de rehabilitación, en la av. Atahualpa, iniciarán el próximo 20 de agosto

    Temas
    restricción vehicular
    movilidad
    pico y placa
    pico y placa Quito
    movilidad Quito
    Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito
    AMT
    Ecuador
    Quito
    Noticias
    Recomendadas