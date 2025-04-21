Quito
21 abr 2025 , 07:26

Pico y placa en Quito: las restricciones de movilidad para este lunes 21 de abril

La restricción está operativa desde las 06:00 hasta las 09:30 por la mañana y en la tarde de 16:00 a 20:00.

   
  Pico y placa en Quito: las restricciones de movilidad para este lunes 21 de abril
    Operativo Pico y placa Quito. ( AMT )
Fuente:
AMT
user placeholder

Redacción
El Pico y placa rige este lunes 21 de abril del 2025 para los vehículos y motocicletas con placas que terminan en 1 y 2, en el Distrito Metropolitano de Quito.

La restricción está operativa desde las 06:00 hasta las 09:30 por la mañana y en la tarde de 16:00 a 20:00.

Cronograma del Pico y placa

Lunes: 1 y 2.

Martes: 3 y 4.

Miércoles: 5 y 6.

Jueves: 7 y 8.

Viernes: 9 y 0.

Cronograma Pico y placa.
Cronograma Pico y placa. ( AMT )

Multas de tránsito

