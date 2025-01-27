Quito
Una persona falleció atropellada en la avenida Simón Bolívar

La emergencia provoca fuerte congestión vehicular en la avenida Simón Bolívar.

   
    Autoridades atienden la emergencia en la avenida Simón Bolívar. ( Cortesía )
Una persona falleció atropellada aproximadamente a las 17:25 de este lunes 27 de enero en la avenida Simón Bolívar, sector La Forestal, sur de Quito.

El ECU 911 coordinó la emergencia con el Ministerio de Salud Pública, la Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito (AMT) y Policía Nacional.

Esta última entidad realiza las investigaciones correspondientes para determinar las causas del siniestro.

Por su parte, personal de la AMT indicó que al momento, la avenida Simón Bolívar en sentido norte-sur se encuentra parcialmente habilitada.

Esto ha provocado una fuerte congestión vehicular.

