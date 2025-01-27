Una persona falleció atropellada en la avenida Simón Bolívar

Una<b> persona falleció atropellada</b> aproximadamente a las 17:25 de este lunes 27 de enero en la <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/avenida-simon-bolivar target=_blank>avenida Simón Bolívar</a>, sector La Forestal, sur de Quito. El ECU 911 coordinó la <b>emergencia</b> con el Ministerio <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/municipio-quito-restauracion-piscinas-el-sena-YL8692098 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/quito-cuatro-personas-intoxicaron-inhalacion-monoxido-carbono-monjas-HH8687584 target=_blank></a>