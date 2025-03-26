Quito
26 mar 2025 , 15:51

Centro de Quito: una persona fue atropellada en el carril exclusivo de la Ecovía

Un menor de edad fue atropellado en el carril exclusivo de la Ecovía, en el Centro Histórico de Quito.

   
    La imagen del siniestro de tránsito en el que una persona fue atropellada( ECU911 )
A través del Servicio Integrado de Seguridad ECU911 se reportó una alerta a las 12:28, este 26 de marzo de 2025, sobre un siniestro de tránsito en la avenida Gran Colombia y Sodiro, en el Centro de Quito.

La Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito (AMT) y el Cuerpo de Bomberos de Quito (CBQ) llegaron al lugar para brindar la asistencia a los implicados en el incidente.

Según información de las autoridades, la emergencia se produjo debido a que un menor de edad fue atropellado por una unidad de la Ecovía. El ciudadano herido recibió la atención prehospitalaria en el lugar de los hechos.

El incidente provocó el cierre total del carril exclusivo en la avenida Gran Colombia y generó congestión vehicular en la zona.

