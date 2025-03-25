Quito
Quito | Dos hombres que intentaban robar una casa en La Marín fueron detenidos

El monitoreo de las cámaras de vigilancia del ECU911 evitaron un robo en La Marín, ubicada en el Centro Histórico de Quito

   
    Imágenes captadas por las cámaras del ECU911 en La Marín, Quito ( Ecuavisa )
Una cámara de videovigilancia del Servicio Integrado de Seguridad de Ecuador (ECU911) registró el momento exacto en que dos hombres suben por el balcón de una casa, ubicada en La Marín, e ingresan por la ventana para presuntamente robar.

El equipo del ECU911 alertó sobre este hecho a la Policía, quienes llegan en una camioneta, también entran por la ventana y detienen a los dos sospechosos que participaban en el presunto robo a una vivienda en el Centro Histórico de Quito.

Otro intento de robo en Quito

Este lunes 24 de marzo de 2025, a las 12:00, el tráfico estaba pesado en el ingreso al Túnel Guayasamín, desde la Plaza Argentina, en el centro-norte de Quito.

En ese momento, Celia (nombre protegido) se encontraba allí y se percató de que algo no estaba bien. Una moto se ubicó junto al carro de alta gama que estaba junto a su auto y vivió momentos de horror.

La testigo de este hecho cuenta que un hombre sacó un arma de su bolsillo y le decía ¡dame todo! Al señor del otro vehículo.

"Mi reacción fue salir de ese tráfico hacia la derecha. En ese instante, me percaté que al otro lado estaba una moto de la que se bajó un individuo armado y se dirigió al carro de atrás", contó la mujer a Televistazo.

