Quito
25 jun 2025 , 07:25

Manuelito, 'El Policía de Barrio' de Yaruquí, recibirá un bono tras perder su casa en un incendio

Manuelito espera reconstruir su vivienda y recuperar la tranquilidad que perdió tras el incendio que destruyó parte de su vida.

   
Fuente:
propia
Televistazo
Hace una semana presentamos la historia de Manuelito, más conocido como 'El Policía de Barrio', quien lamentablemente perdió su casa en un incendio en Yaruquí, en el nororiente de Quito.

Este martes 24 de junio, Manuelino, de 87 años, llegó acompañado de su sobrina a las instalaciones de BanEcuador, donde fue recibido por el ministro de Inclusión, Harold Burbano. Ahí, el funcionario le entregó el bono Mis Mejores Años, que consiste en una pensión mensual de USD 100.

"Además de un acompañamiento hasta el fin de sus días de vinculación a servicios de salud, fisioterapia, diversión para que termine su vida en cumplimiento de sus derechos", detalló Burbano.

La pensión Mis Mejores Años es una transferencia mensual que el Gobierno otorga a personas adultas mayores en situación de extrema pobreza.

La sobrina de Manuelito aseguró que esta ayuda se suma al apoyo que ha recibido de los vecinos, quienes conocieron el caso en el noticiero Televistazo en la Comunidad.

Ahora, Manuelito espera poder reconstruir su vivienda y recuperar la tranquilidad que perdió tras el incendio que destruyó parte de su vida.

Temas
ayuda social
bono
MIES
Quito
Yaruquí
