Quito
30 oct 2025 , 07:10

Un estudiante universitario murió tras arrollamiento de un bus en el norte de Quito

El joven cayó en la avenida 10 de Agosto. Los vehículos pasaban a su lado, esquivándolo.

   
Fuente:
propia
Televistazo
Un video de una cámara de seguridad grabó cómo un joven que caminaba con dificultad se desvaneció sobre la avenida 10 de Agosto e Ignacio de Veintimilla, centro norte de Quito.

"Versiones de moradores del sector refieren que minutos antes el joven se encontraba libando. Se presume que se encontraba en estado etílico", dijo el agente de tránsito Franklin Caguana.

El hecho ocurrió a la 19:30 de este miércoles 29 de octubre. El joven fue identificado como un estudiante universitario del sector. Él permaneció cerca de dos minutos acostado sobre la vía.

Estudiante universitario cayó sobre la vía.
Estudiante universitario cayó sobre la vía. ( Televistazo )

Los vehículos que pasaban por ahí lograron ver al estudiante y esquivarlo, sin embargo, un bus de transporte público no se percató de la presencia del joven y le pasó por encima. "El Cuerpo de Bomberos acudió al lugar y confirmó que ya no tenía signos vitales", agregó Caguana.

Sobre la acera quedaron parte de sus pertenencias, esto mientras los agentes de tránsito analizan el video para ubicar al vehículo causante de este atropellamiento.

El cuerpo del joven fue llevado a la morgue de la Policía a la espera de que sus familiares puedan reconocerlo.

