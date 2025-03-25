Quito
25 mar 2025 , 16:48

Las autoridades detectaron escombros en la quebrada del río San Pedro, cerca del volcán Ilaló

La quebrada del río San Pedro es considerada un área de protección ecológica

   
  • Las autoridades detectaron escombros en la quebrada del río San Pedro, cerca del volcán Ilaló
    Proceso de revisión en una quebrada del río San Pedro. ( AMC )
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

La Agencia Metropolitana de Control (AMC) evidenció cómo escombros fueron arrojados en la quebrada del río San Pedro, cerca del volcán Ilaló, en el sureste de Quito.

Además, se detectó el movimiento de tierra vinculado a un presunto proceso de construcción, por lo que los funcionarios colocaron cinta de área sujeta a control.

LEA: Quito | Dos hombres que intentaban robar una casa en La Marín fueron detenidos

"(...) arrojar escombros a las quebradas no solo contamina estos cauces naturales, sino que también aumenta el riesgo de aluviones durante la temporada de lluvias como la que vive el país. La acumulación de desechos altera el flujo natural del agua y debilita las laderas, poniendo en riesgo la vida y bienes materiales de los habitantes del sector", explicó el Municipio de Quito.

LEA: Quito | Un siniestro de tránsito en El Trébol dejó un herido; el tránsito vehicular ya fluye con normalidad

La quebrada del río San Pedro es considerada un área de protección ecológica y los infractores pueden enfrentar multas que alcanzan hasta los 75 salarios básicos unificados, es decir, más de USD 35 000, dependiendo de la gravedad de la acción, de acuerdo con la ordenanza Verde-Azul.

LEA: Quito: un camión recolector de basura se impactó contra un gimnasio en el barrio Mena del Hierro

Temas
contaminación río San Pedro Quito
escombros
quebrada
cerro Ilaló
AMC
Quito
Noticias
Recomendadas