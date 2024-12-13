Quito
Cortes de luz en Quito: este es el cronograma de desconexión para el viernes 13 de diciembre

Según el anuncio del Gobierno, los cortes programados de energía finalizarán el 20 de diciembre.

   
Los cortes de luz en Quito este viernes, 13 de diciembre, tendrán una duración de tres horas, según el cronograma de la Empresa Eléctrica. Este horario se mantendrá hasta el domingo 15, mientras que desde el lunes 16, las desconexiones programadas serán de dos horas en el Distrito Metropolitano.

Según el anuncio del Gobierno, los cortes programados de energía finalizarán el 20 de diciembre. Esto debido a la recuperación de las termoeléctricas e hidroeléctricas, la incorporación de nueva energía, la mejora de condiciones meteorológicas y la compra de energía a Colombia.

Lea también: Quito: estos son los horarios de cortes de luz, del 16 al 20 de diciembre

La Empresa Eléctrica Quito, por su parte, anticipó que la duración de los cortes podría reducirse ante una posible mejora en la generación eléctrica. "Recuerda que, debido a la mejora de las condiciones hidrológicas, los cortes de energía pueden reducirse dentro del periodo de corte programado", señaló.

Revise el cronograma detallado, con la información por subestación, a continuación:

