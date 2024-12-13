Cortes de luz en Quito: este es el cronograma de desconexión para el viernes 13 de diciembre

Los <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/ampliacion-metro-quito-calderon-financiamiento-la-ofelia-viable-YD8454076 target=_blank>cortes de luz en Quito</a> este <b>viernes, 13 de diciembre</b>, tendrán una duración de tres horas, según el cronograma de la <b>Empresa Eléctrica. </b>Este horario se mantendrá hasta el domingo 15, mientras que <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/quito-horarios-cortes-luz-16-20-diciembre-YB8470670 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b> <b></b>