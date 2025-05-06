Quito
06 may 2025 , 17:17

Quito | Dos establecimientos que operaban sin los permisos correspondientes fueron clausurados durante el feriado por el Día del Trabajador

La AMC clausuró dos establecimientos que operaban sin los permisos correspondientes en Quito. ¿Qué sanciones podrían enfrentar?

   
    Los agentes de la AMC clausuran un restaurante en Conocoto. ( AMC )
Fuente:
Propio
user placeholder

Redacción
Dos establecimientos que operaban como bares sin los permisos municipales correspondientes fueron clausurados durante el feriado por el Día del Trabajador.

La Agencia Metropolitana de Control (AMC) indicó que el primero, ubicado en las calles Paúl Rivet y José Ortón, en el sector La Paz, se promocionaba en redes sociales como bar.

Aunque el responsable del lugar contaba con los permisos para operar como restaurante, los inspectores de la AMC clausuraron el establecimiento al constatar la presencia de alrededor de 80 personas con botellas de alcohol y en estado de embriaguez.

El segundo local, clausurado en la avenida Ponce Enríquez y Abdón Calderón, sector Conocoto, funcionaba como una licorería sin permisos municipales.

Al ingresar al sitio, los inspectores encontraron a un grupo de personas consumiendo bebidas alcohólicas, evidenciando su funcionamiento como bar clandestino.

El dueño del presunto restaurante podría enfrentar una sanción de hasta USD 7 050; mientras que el dueño de la licorería tendría que pagar a una multa de hasta USD 1 880 por expender alcohol sin los permisos municipales.

Tres usuarios fueron sancionados en el Metro durante el feriado

Los inspectores de la AMC también iniciaron el procedimiento de sanción contra tres usuarios del Metro de Quito en las estaciones Quitumbe, Universidad Central y El Ejido.

Investigan las siguientes infracciones: entrar en estado de embriaguez, consumir bebidas alcohólicas dentro de las instalaciones y ocasionar daños a la infraestructura. Si se comprueban sus faltas podrían enfrentar multas de hasta USD 470.

Imagen de los agentes de la AMC sancionando a los usuarios infractores en el Metro.
Imagen de los agentes de la AMC sancionando a los usuarios infractores en el Metro. ( Agencia Metropolitana de Control )
