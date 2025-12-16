Quito
16 dic 2025 , 21:45

Una cachinería de Calderón fue clausurada; 63 radios de auto no tenían papeles

Moradores también denunciaron que el local funcionaba como cantina.

   
  • Una cachinería de Calderón fue clausurada; 63 radios de auto no tenían papeles
    Local de Calderón que fue clausurado.( QuitoInforma )
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder

Juan Pinchao
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Una cachinería ubicada frente a un hospital en la parroquia de Calderón, norte de Quito, fue clausurada, informaron las autoridades este martes 16 de diciembre.

Los agentes encontraron parlantes, teléfonos inalámbricos, prendas de vestir y 68 radios de vehículos. En cuanto a estos últimos, solo cinco tenían los papeles que respaldaban su procedencia legal.

El resto de artículos fue incautado por la Policía Nacional para las investigaciones correspondientes.

LEA: Taxista y conductor de bus fueron citados por infracciones de tránsito en Quito

La Agencia Metropolitana de Control (AMC) y Policía llegaron hasta este local "tras alertas ciudadanas que advertían sobre una presunta comercialización de artículos de dudosa procedencia".

Además, los moradores del sector denunciaron que el local funcionaba como cantina durante los fines de semana.

Edwin Chicaiza, líder zonal de la AMC en Calderón, señaló que “además de clausurar la presunta cachinería, el responsable podría enfrentar una sanción de hasta USD 3 760 es por hacer mal uso de su permiso comercial”.

LEA: Unops dice que contratación de trolebuses eléctricos para Quito se hizo con transparencia

Temas
artículos de dudosa procedencia
clausura
radios
cachinería
Calderón
Noticias
Recomendadas