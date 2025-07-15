Quito
15 jul 2025 , 15:18

Autoridades estatales llegan a La Mica para constatar el avance de los trabajos para devolver el agua al sur de Quito

En la zona afectada, el ministro Roberto Luque expresó su preocupación por las acciones que garantizarán que un evento similar no vuelva a ocurrir.

   
    Autoridades constataron los avances de los trabajos de limpieza de la tubería que provee de agua a Quito.( Presidencia )
El ministro de Transporte y Obras Públicas, Roberto Luque, y el secretario de Gestión de Riesgos, Jorge Carrillo, llegaron hasta La Mica, en el Antisana, la tarde del 15 de julio. Ambos se sumaron a la vicepresidenta, María José Pinto, encargada de atender a los barrios del sur de Quito ante la falta de agua.

Las autoridades ascendieron hasta la laguna de La Mica para constatar el avance en la limpieza de la zona y la instalación de una tubería para reanudar el servicio de agua a la ciudad.

LEA: Pabel Muñoz, alcalde de Quito: "¡Qué falta de humanidad querer politizar el momento! (sobre los cortes de agua)"

En el sitio, Luque informó que personal y maquinaria del MTOP se sumará al plan que actualmente ejecuta el Municipio para aportar en las tareas de reparación de la tubería. Sin embargo, expresó su inquietud sobre las labores a largo plazo.

"Nuestra preocupación está no solamente en que se mitigue el problema, que estamos seguros de que se lo va a hacer, nos estamos sumando a ese plan con maquinaria y con recursos. Nos preocupa luego qué viene", señaló Luque.

María José Pinto lidera la respuesta interinstitucional

La vicepresidenta María José Pinto lidera las acciones de abastecimiento y distribución de ayuda humanitaria, en coordinación con los ministerios del frente social, el Ministerio de Transporte y Obras Públicas (MTOP) y el Ministerio del Ambiente.

Le puede interesar: Con temperaturas bajo cero, obreros trabajan en La Mica para restablecer el agua en Quito

“88 mil familias están sin agua potable. Estamos gestionando con las instituciones del sector social para llegar con agua a los más vulnerables, priorizando que llegue a los centros de desarrollo infantil, hospitales y centros de salud”, informó la vicepresidenta Pinto.

