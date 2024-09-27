Quito
27 sep 2024 , 17:50

El aeropuerto de Quito renueva la acreditación Nivel 5 de Experiencia al Pasajero

    Fotografía de archivo de un pasajero que espera afuera en la terminal del aeropuerto internacional Mariscal Sucre en Quito.( Elias L. Benarroch / EFE )
Fuente:
Agencia
user placeholder

EFE
El aeropuerto internacional Mariscal Sucre de Quito renovó el Nivel 5 en el Programa de Acreditación de Experiencia al Pasajero, promovido por el Consejo Internacional de Aeropuertos (ACI, por sus siglas en inglés), informó este viernes 27 de septiembre la corporación Quiport, que gestiona el campo de aviación.

Este es el nivel más alto del programa y su otorgamiento refleja el cumplimiento de estrictos estándares de calidad en el servicio aeroportuario, señaló en un comunicado.

La renovación de esta acreditación se logró tras una exhaustiva auditoría que evaluó más de 20 iniciativas clave en ocho dimensiones fundamentales.

Entre los aspectos evaluados se destacan el conocimiento profundo de las características del pasajero, la estrategia de servicio al cliente, la medición y gestión de los niveles de satisfacción, las mejoras operacionales, la innovación y la colaboración con la comunidad aeroportuaria.

"Mantener el nivel más alto de este programa de acreditación y ser uno de los dos únicos aeropuertos a escala mundial en conseguirlo (junto al Aeropuerto internacional de Incheon de Seúl) es un gran orgullo", dijo Ramón Miró, presidente de Quiport, compañía a cargo del sistema aeroportuario de Quito.

Y abundó que "es un testimonio del compromiso de toda la comunidad aeroportuaria con una cultura de servicio enfocada en superar las expectativas de nuestros pasajeros".

La acreditación de Nivel 5 es fruto de varios años de trabajo desde que Quiport decidió participar en el programa en 2018, "trazando una hoja de ruta clara hacia la mejora continua", reza el escrito.

Desde entonces, el aeropuerto ha pasado por todas las etapas del programa, obteniendo los niveles 1 y 2 en 2019, el nivel 3 en 2021, el nivel 4 en 2022 y el nivel 5 en 2023, culminando con la renovación de este reconocimiento.

La renovación del certificado de Nivel 5 se entregó en la reciente Cumbre de Exposición de Experiencia al Pasajero de ACI, celebrada en Atlanta desde el pasado lunes y hasta este jueves.

