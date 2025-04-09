Quito
09 abr 2025 , 19:39

Quito | El Aeropuerto Mariscal Sucre es reconocido como uno de los mejores y el más limpio de Sudamérica

El Aeropuerto Internacional Mariscal Sucre fue reconocido como el Mejor Aeropuerto Regional de Sudamérica y como el más limpio de Sudamérica por los Skytrax World Airport Awards

   
  • Quito | El Aeropuerto Mariscal Sucre es reconocido como uno de los mejores y el más limpio de Sudamérica
    Aeropuerto Mariscal Sucre de Quito. ( Quiport )
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El Aeropuerto Internacional Mariscal Sucre fue reconocido por décima ocasión como el Mejor Aeropuerto Regional de Sudamérica en los Skytrax World Airport Awards.

También fue seleccionado por cuarta ocasión como el más limpio de Sudamérica. Este galardón se basa en encuestas independientes realizadas a millones de pasajeros, evaluando aspectos como limpieza, seguridad, atención del personal, eficiencia y confort general.

Le puede interesar: Quito | Fuertes lluvias se reportan en el sur y en la autopista General Rumiñahui

Los World Airport Awards se inauguraron en 1999, cuando Skytrax lanzó su primera encuesta mundial de satisfacción de usuarios de aeropuertos.

Entre más de 500 aeropuertos evaluados a escala global, el de Quito se mantiene como uno de los mejores del planeta, ocupando el puesto 64. La entrega de los premios se llevó a cabo en el Passenger Terminal Expo, en Madrid.

La Corporación Quiport S.A. anunció que invierte en un plan de expansión del aeropuerto que traerá:

  • Una terminal más amplia
  • Una plataforma con mayor capacidad
  • Más servicios
  • Mayor confort

    • Esta propuesta, según las autoridades del aeropuerto, será bajo los más altos estándares internacionales para seguir elevando la experiencia del pasajero.

    Le puede interesar: Una quebrada en Catzuquí de Velasco se desmoronó y afectó una vía que conecta con seis barrios

    Temas
    aeropuerto Quito
    Sudamérica
    Quiport
    Ecuador
    Noticias
    Recomendadas