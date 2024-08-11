Quito
11 ago 2024 , 14:55

267 mil personas acudieron al festival Quito Luz de América durante el feriado

Según datos del Municipio, las calles del Casco Colonial se coparon por 50 mil personas el jueves, 97 mil el viernes y 120 mil el sábado.

   
    La Iglesia de San Francisco fue parte del festival Quito Luz de América. ( Cortesía de Quito Informa )
Un total de 270 mil personas acudieron al Centro Histórico para disfrutar el festival Quito Luz de América que se realizó durante los días 8, 9 y 10 de agosto. Las calles se coparon por 50 mil personas el jueves, 97 mil el viernes y 120 mil el sábado.

Recorrieron los siete puntos en los que estaban activadas las proyecciones de mapping con luces inmersivas y más representaciones artísticas, como los globos de luz en el Bulevar 24 de Mayo y la activación lumínica con una luna decorativa en el barrio La Ronda.

La Plaza Hermano Miguel, en San Blas, y la calle Espejo tuvieron activaciones de luces inmersivas, musicalizada por un DJ que completaba la fiesta al estilo rave.

El encuentro festivo en el centro de la ciudad tuvo un operativo de seguridad, cuidado e información conformado por alrededor de
2 000 personas por día, de entidades municipales, instituciones nacionales, empresa privada de seguridad y paramédicos, además, de los respectivos recursos logísticos.

En ese sentido, cabe destacar el trabajo de la Policía Nacional, Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito, Cuerpo de Bomberos y Cuerpo de Agentes de Control, para garantizar la seguridad ciudadana.

También fueron parte del contingente operativo los funcionarios de Quito Turismo, Itecsur (efectivos prehospitalarios), Empresa Pública Metropolitana de Agua Potable y Saneamiento de Quito, Agencia Metropolitana de Control, Emaseo, Secretaría de Seguridad y Gestión de Riesgos de Quito, Empresa Pública Metropolitana de Logística para la Seguridad y la Convivencia Ciudadana, Empresa Pública Metropolitana de Transporte de Pasajeros de Quito, Metro, Ministerio de Salud Pública, Secretaría Metropolitana de Salud, brigadas ciudadanas, administraciones zonales de Calderón, Eugenio Espejo, Manuela Sáenz, Los Chillos, Quitumbe, Tumbaco, La Mariscal, Chocó Andino y Eloy Alfaro.

Durante los tres días del festival, el servicio de transporte público del Metro, Trole y Ecovía funcionó hasta la medianoche.

De igual manera, los asistentes aprovecharon para visitar los museos de la Moneda, De la Ciudad, Del Carmen Alto, Casa de María Augusta Urrutia, la Iglesia de la Compañía, que extendieron su horario hasta pasadas las 22:00.

El balance general del ‘Quito Luz de América’ fue positivo, con la activación de la ciudadanía que disfrutó del evento en este feriado y que dinamizó la economía de la zona con su consumo, especialmente en los establecimientos de alimentos y bebidas.

La organización reportó la utilización de 450 botellones de 20 litros en los puntos de hidratación y cuidado durante los tres días.

