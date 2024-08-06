Quito
Feriados Ecuador | El festival de luces o mapping se disfrutará en el Centro Histórico de Quito del 8 al 10 de agosto

Los estacionamientos de La Ronda, Montúfar 2 y El Tejar, extenderán sus horarios hasta la medianoche.

   
    Imagen referencial del evento realizado en en Centro Histórico.( Quito Informa )
El jueves 8, viernes 9 y sábado 10 de agosto, el Centro Histórico de Quito se llenará de color con el Festival de mapping Quito Luz de América. El evento contará con siete puntos, donde se reproducirán obras artísticas en movimiento en las fachadas de lugares emblemáticos y turísticos de la capital.

“Iluminaremos el Centro Histórico y las iglesias con juegos de luces que permitirán a todos los asistentes conozcan un poco más de las historias y de los tesoros escondidos que tiene nuestra ciudad”, sostuvo Paola Romero, Secretaría de Desarrollo Económico y Productivo.

El mega evento tendrá un despliegue de seguridad en cada uno de los espacios, para que los participantes tengan las mejores condiciones para disfrutar de estas actividades. Cerca de 1 260 personas de nueve entidades estarán a cargo.

“Tendremos un total de 1 071 efectivos, trabajando en el control del espacio público y de apoyo a la seguridad. Tenemos 321 Policías Nacionales y 750 efectivos municipales desplegados, entre ellos cuerpo de agentes, quienes estarán a cargo, principalmente del control del espacio público, de las ventas no autorizadas, especialmente en el trayecto donde se va a realizar el mapping”, detalló Carolina Andrade, secretaria de Seguridad.

Espacios para el comercio formal y otras actividades

En este evento se promoverá dos ferias dirigidas a comerciantes autónomos. Estas se realizarán en la Plaza Simón Bolívar (parque Alameda), y en el Bulevar 24 de Mayo.

El Municipio fue enfático al señalar que no se permitirá el comercio informal ni venta de licor.

Los museos también extenderán su horario. El Museo De la Ciudad y Del Carmen Alto atenderán hasta las 23:00. Casa de María Augusta Urrutia e Iglesia de la Compañía hasta las 22:00 y el Museo de la Moneda hasta las 21:30.

En cuanto a la movilidad se extenderá el horario del transporte público hasta la medianoche para el Trolebús, Ecovía y Metro. La estación de San Francisco cerrará y se habilitará la salida por el Bulevar 24 de Mayo, esto para gestionar de manera más eficiente el arribo de los visitantes.

Además, los estacionamientos de La Ronda, Montúfar 2 y El Tejar, extienden sus horarios hasta la medianoche.

