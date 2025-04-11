Política
11 abr 2025 , 12:15

El colectivo que busca la revocatoria de Pabel Muñoz recibió el formato de formulario para recolectar firmas

Dicho colectivo tiene seis meses para recoger 205 664 rúbricas solo de quienes estén empadronados en Quito.

   
  • El colectivo que busca la revocatoria de Pabel Muñoz recibió el formato de formulario para recolectar firmas
    En imagen, Néstor Marroquín, impulsor de la revocatoria de mandato de Pabel Muñoz.( API )
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder

Juan Pinchao
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El colectivo Defiende Tu Voto, encabezado por Néstor Marroquín, recibió este viernes 11 de abril de parte del Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) el formato de formulario con el que recogerá firmas con la intención de iniciar la revocatoria de mandato de Pabel Muñoz, alcalde de Quito.

La impresión de los formularios corre por cuenta del colectivo, pero aún no se han impreso, porque Marroquín pidió al CNE una aclaración respecto al tipo de papel en la que deben estar impresos. La respuesta llegará entre el lunes 14 y martes 15 de abril.

LEA: Pabel Muñoz conocerá en septiembre si hay suficientes firmas que apoyen la revocatoria de su mandato

Néstor Marroquín fue el primero en firmar el apoyo para la revocatoria de Pabel Muñoz.
Néstor Marroquín fue el primero en firmar el apoyo para la revocatoria de Pabel Muñoz. ( API )

Marroquín dijo una vez que tenga los formularios, los repartirá con voluntarios que se distribuirán por Quito con el fin de recolectar las firmas. El formulario también estará disponible para su descarga en la web chaopabel.com.

El impulsor de la revocatoria tiene seis meses para recoger 205 664 rúbricas solo de quienes estén empadronados en la capital. En los primeros días de septiembre se conocerá si Marroquín llegó a su meta.

LEA: Revocatoria de Pabel Muñoz, alcalde de Quito: en 24 horas se deben elaborar los formularios para la recolección de firmas

Llegada esa fecha, el CNE, verificará nombres completos, números de cédula, firmas y huellas digitales. De tener el número requerido de rúbricas y pasar el aval del Consejo, entonces los quiteños irán a las urnas para decidir si cesan o no en sus funciones a Pabel Muñoz.

El Alcalde de Quito es acusado de incumplimiento de funciones por haber aparecido junto a la candidata presidencial, Luisa González, en una actividad de campaña en 2023, hecho que fue sancionado por el TCE con disculpas públicas y multa económica.

LEA: El pedido de revocatoria a Pabel Muñoz no es el primero que se organiza en Quito

Temas
revocatoria
alcalde de Quito
revocatoria de mandato
formularios
firmas
Pabel Muñoz
Néstor Marroquín
Quito
Noticias
Recomendadas