Política
23 sep 2025 , 10:04

Referéndum 2025 | La campaña electoral se realizará del 1 al 13 de noviembre

Las inscripciones para hacer campaña serán hasta el sábado 27 de septiembre.

   
  • Referéndum 2025 | La campaña electoral se realizará del 1 al 13 de noviembre
    Exteriores del edificio del Consejo Nacional Electoral( CNE )
Fuente:
CNE
user placeholder

Juan Pablo Carrera
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Las organizaciones políticas y sociales podrán hacer campaña electoral por el Referéndum 2025, desde el sábado 1 hasta el 13 jueves de noviembre. Luego, los ecuatorianos irán, una vez más, a las urnas el próximo 16 de noviembre.

Según el Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) toda organización interesada tendrá desde el martes 23 hasta el sábado 27 de septiembre para realizar el proceso de inscripción en la campaña electoral en las 24 Delegaciones Provinciales Electorales.

El procedimiento, según la entidad, es que cada organización deberá registrarse y descargar el formulario de inscripción vía digital en la página web www.cne.gob.ec y luego, entregar toda la documentación solicitada de manera presencial en alguna de las delegaciones habilitadas.

Lee aquí: Asamblea Constituyente: se puede cambiar el diseño institucional, pero también replantear los derechos

En ese sentido, las organizaciones interesadas deberán hacer campaña, por ahora, por las dos únicas preguntas que han sido incluidas por el CNE: retorno de bases militares extranjeras y financiamiento de partidos políticos.

Adicional, las autoridades electorales aprobaron el cálculo del Límite del Gasto Electoral, que es el monto máximo establecido para que las organizaciones políticas y sociales realicen actividades de promoción. El monto autorizado para cada opción (Sí o No) será de USD 2 787 744.

Te puede interesar: Daniel Noboa sobre el paro nacional: “Nosotros no vamos a ceder ni un milímetro”

Temas
Política
partidos políticos
consulta popular
referéndum
campaña electoral
bases militares
CNE
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas