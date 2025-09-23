Referéndum 2025 | La campaña electoral se realizará del 1 al 13 de noviembre

Las <b>organizaciones políticas</b> y sociales podrán hacer campaña electoral por el <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/consulta-popular target=_blank>Referéndum 2025</a></b>, desde el sábado 1 hasta el 13 jueves de noviembre. Luego, los<b> </b>ecuatorianos irán, una vez más, a las urnas <b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/asamblea-constituyente-ecuador-limites-OF10154813 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/noboa-paro-nacional-niega-retroceder-milimetro-BF10154885 target=_blank></a></b>