07 may 2025 , 09:52

La Asamblea no aprueba informe que atribuía responsabilidad estatal por muerte de Pamela Ati

El informe concluía responsabilidad estatal respecto a violaciones fundamentales y omisiones de deberes constitucionales e institucionales.

   
    Imagen de archivo de un plantón por el femicidio de Pamela Ati.( Rolando Enríquez / Ecuavisa )
El pleno de la Asamblea Nacional no obtuvo los votos suficientes para aprobar el informe que determinaba responsabilidad estatal y política en la muerte de la subteniente Pamela Ati, un presunto feminicidio dentro de un cuartel militar cuya investigación archivó la Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE) al señalar falta de indicios.

El informe, elaborado por una comisión parlamentaria especial creada exclusivamente para este caso, obtuvo 58 abstenciones, 49 votos a favor y uno en contra.

Lea también: Las piezas del rompecabezas del Caso Pamela Ati, ¿por qué los militares quedaron libres del proceso penal?

El informe concluía responsabilidad estatal respecto a violaciones fundamentales, omisiones de deberes constitucionales e institucionales, fallas en la reparación integral; y perpetuación de impunidad, según detalló en un comunicado la Asamblea, controlada por la oposición que encabeza el correísmo.

También establecía recomendaciones como reparación integral, reformas institucionales, medidas de no repetición; garantías de protección y cambios normativos.

La ponente del informe, la asambleísta correísta Patricia Núñez, señaló que existen hechos que permiten concluir que existen omisiones, que deben ser consideradas para una responsabilidad política.

Mientras, la parlamentaria oficialista Inés Alarcón replicó que la comisión de la Asamblea que investigó el caso se excedió su ámbito de acción al haber ya una investigación de la FGE que determinó la "inexistencia de conducta dolosa o culposa que afecte al bien jurídico del derecho de la vida", siendo la causa de fallecimiento "un edema agudo de pulmón por intoxicación alcohólica".

Antes de la presentación del informe, Gustavo Ati, padre de Aidita Ati, recordó que la vida de su hija "fue interrumpida dentro de un recinto militar", y pidió justicia ante una "verdad alterada que no agotó todas las vías investigativas".

El señor Ati exclamó que el caso de su hija no debe repetirse en el país, y añadió que existieron "omisiones institucionales, administrativas, de protocolo e investigativas".

De su lado, la abogada Vivian Idrovo, coordinadora de la Alianza por los Derechos Humanos, señaló que Ati "falleció en un entorno en donde debió estar cuidada y segura".

Revise además: Caso Pamela Ati | Cinco mujeres asambleístas investigarán el femicidio

Ati apareció muerta el pasado 29 de junio en el cuartel Fuerte Militar Napo, en la provincia de Orellana, y tras un primer examen médico se determinó que su cuerpo presentaba varias lesiones y que se observaba "un presunto abuso sexual con fisuras" en sus partes íntimas.

Sin embargo, tras la exhumación de su cuerpo, un segundo informe forense de la defensa concluyó que la causa de su muerte fue un edema pulmonar, lo que despertó dudas sobre las circunstancias que rodearon su fallecimiento, si bien sirvió para que la Fiscalía archivase el caso y abstuviese de acusar a los imputados.

