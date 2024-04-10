Política
10 abr 2024 , 10:48

Daniel Noboa viajará hoy a Miami, Estados Unidos, y regresará el 13 de abril

user placeholder

Redacción

Daniel Noboa precisó que viajará y estará en Miami, Estados Unidos, hasta el 13 de abril, para atender asuntos de índole personal.

    Imagen de Daniel Noboa, en una foto tomada el 25 de marzo de 2024, durante la entrega de una aeronave donada por Estados Unidos.( Flickr/Presidencia de la República )
Fuente:
Registro

El presidente Daniel Noboa viajará este miércoles 10 de abril, y permanecerá en Miami, Estados Unidos, hasta el 13 de abril. Así lo anunció mediante el Decreto Ejecutivo 219.

En el documento precisa que irá al país norteamericano para atender asuntos de índole personal. Allí nació su hijo Furio el pasado 17 de enero.

Lo acompañará su jefe de seguridad, el teniente coronel Edwin Julián Godoy Paspuel. Los viáticos y demás gastos que demanden estos desplazamientos se cubrirán con cargo al presupuesto de las institución a la que pertenece el integrante de esta comitiva.

Su próxima salida del Ecuador ocurre mientras el país está enfrentando una crisis diplomática, tras la intrusión de la Policía en la embajada mexicana para capturar a Jorge Glas.

Cuando retorne al país, solo faltarán 8 días para el referendo y consulta popular, en la que su gobierno promueve a los ecuatorianos que voten por el SÍ. La campaña termina el 18 de abril.

La mañana de este miércoles estuvo en Puyo, Pastaza, acompañando a la Secretaría Técnica de la Amazonía, para la entrega de planes de vida a los pueblos amazónicos.

Temas
visita oficial
viaje
Presidencia Daniel Noboa
Ruptura México-Ecuador
Daniel Noboa
Ecuador
Estados Unidos
Miami
