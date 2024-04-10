Daniel Noboa viajará hoy a Miami, Estados Unidos, y regresará el 13 de abril

El <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/noboa-gil-gobernantes-pasados-inseguridad-CL7094985 target=_blank>presidente Daniel Noboa </a></b>viajará este miércoles 10 de abril, y permanecerá en Miami, Estados Unidos, hasta el 13 de abril. <b>Así lo anunció mediante el Decreto Ejecutivo 219</b>. En el documento precisa<b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/noboa-gil-gobernantes-pasados-inseguridad-CL7094985 target=_blank></a></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/mexico-demanda-ecuador-corte-internacional-AY7133471 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b>