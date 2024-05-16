Daniel Noboa: no me parece adecuado que para retomar relaciones diplomáticas con México haya que entregarles a Glas

El narcotráfico es un "problema global", cuya "violencia" ya empieza a verse en Europa, asegura el presidente Daniel Noboa, en una entrevista con AFP en París, durante la que también defendió el asalto policial a la embajada mexicana en Quito.

Ubicado entre Colombia y Perú -los mayores productores mundiales de cocaína- Ecuador dejó hace años de ser una isla de paz y se convirtió en un centro logístico para el envío de droga, principalmente cocaína, hacia Europa y Estados Unidos.

Pero la violencia vinculada al narcotráfico empezó a aumentar en el llamado Viejo Continente, como en Francia, donde dos agentes murieron el martes en el asalto a un furgón policial que transportaba a un presunto responsable de una red criminal.

Europa y Estados Unidos son los principales destinos de la cocaína producida en Colombia y Perú, que transita por su país. ¿Considera que Estados Unidos y Europa hacen lo suficiente contra el narcotráfico?

Me gustaría que hagan más. Hay un problema global. No es un solo país. No es solo el Ecuador, no solo Colombia, no solo Perú. La región es ver que está sumergida en este momento en narcotráfico y en violencia, y ya parte de esa violencia se está viendo en Europa.

Debería de haber un esfuerzo conjunto, porque si se logra parar el problema desde el origen, creo que se pueden resolver muchos problemas, pero gran parte de la solución no es solo una solución de defensa o de seguridad, también es resolver temas sociales.

La ayuda no es solo darnos un fusil o darnos una pistola. Es ayudarnos con becas para jóvenes de 18 años que hoy en día no tienen oportunidad de estudiar, es invertir en el Ecuador en zonas de desarrollo para que haya empleo, son también programas de vivienda digna, porque genera empleo en la construcción y mejora la vida de las familias.

Todas estas medidas ayudan a la guerra contra el narcoterrorismo porque si un joven de 18 años en el Ecuador que se gradúa del colegio y tiene una madre enferma, tiene hermanos menores y no tiene un ingreso ni capacidad de estudiar tampoco, ¿qué termina haciendo? Termina muchas veces en las manos del crimen organizado.

Usted habla de esfuerzos globales, ¿qué medidas en concreto podría aplicar Europa y Estados Unidos?

A los Estados Unidos, le hemos pedido que nos ayuden con el control de la frontera norte, con Colombia, asimismo para atender la frontera sur, especialmente en la zona de El Oro, hacia Perú.

Hay gente que viene al Ecuador en vuelos y salen a pie para el norte, cruzan la frontera de Colombia, de ahí al Darién, hasta terminar en México. La misma ruta de droga se está volviendo tráfico de personas, violencia, inmigración y un problema estructural en todo el continente.

La agencia de las Naciones Unidas contra la Droga y el Delito (UNODC) advirtió hace 10 días que la amenaza del crimen organizado aumentó "de forma brusca" en los últimos meses en Ecuador. ¿Considera que su política anticrimen no ha tenido todavía efectos? ¿Se necesitarían otras acciones?

Hay que reforzarlo. Hemos reducido el número de muertes de inocentes (...) Pero es una guerra constante, son 22 grupos altamente armados, que totalizan 40.000 personas. Es más grande que nuestro propio ejército, que son 36.000 personas y nuestra policía son cerca de 60.000. Esa es la magnitud del problema. Esto no es un problema de pandilla o de algo de un barrio, esto es un problema transnacional, con mucho dinero.

En Ecuador operan cárteles mexicanos. ¿Piensa que la crisis diplomática con México respecto al exvicepresidente ecuatoriano Jorge Glas afectará al trabajo conjunto para luchar contra esos cárteles?

Nosotros con México queremos tener un diálogo fluido y un diálogo de paz sin que exista intervención ni de un lado ni del otro. Si hay criminales condenados, nosotros no vamos a permitir tampoco que la justicia sea burlada de esa manera.

La persona que se intentó asilar y posteriormente llegar a México es una persona que ha sido condenada por dos delitos penales, de acuerdo a leyes ecuatorianas en gobiernos pasados. Era alguien que le habían dado medidas sustitutivas para que tenga arresto domiciliario.

Se fue a esconder a una embajada. Es el equivalente a que alguien esté dentro de la cárcel, se escape y de ahí vaya a refugiarse en una embajada. Es así de sencillo.

Creo que sería mejor si volvemos a tener relaciones diplomáticas con México para la lucha contra el narcotráfico, ya que uno de los grupos que operan en Ecuador son carteles mexicanos.

Su gobierno ya había expresado con anterioridad su deseo de superar el impasse. ¿Cómo hacerlo? ¿Reabrir los consulados cerrados en México podría ayudar?

Nosotros estamos dispuestos a hablar muchas cosas, es más, impulsamos por mucho tiempo un tratado de libre comercio con México. Hemos querido fortalecer las relaciones con México, pero no me parece a mí personalmente ni al gobierno adecuado que la única condición y la única forma de volver a establecer una relación con México sea dándoles a un criminal.

Ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia, su país aseguró que el asalto tuvo lugar en circunstancias "excepcionales". ¿Entiende las críticas internacionales al asalto?

Yo creo que se va a terminar aclarando dentro de la corte, si es que fue desnaturalizada la misma embajada. Nosotros confiamos en que vamos a tener la razón. El momento en el que se asila un criminal, ya la cosa empieza a ser intervención en asuntos nacionales, especialmente en la justicia nacional, y nosotros no estamos de acuerdo.

