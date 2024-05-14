Política
14 may 2024 , 21:43

Noboa mantiene una aprobación del 59,3 % en Ecuador, a pesar del alza del IVA y los apagones

Redacción y EFE

La seguridad, la falta de empleo y la situación económica lideran la lista de principales preocupaciones en el país.

    Evento para el inicio de obras en la Universidad Técnica de Machala, en El Oro. ( Flickr Presidencia )
Fuente:
Agencia

El presidente Daniel Noboa mantiene cerca del 60 % de aprobación popular, incluso luego de subir el impuesto al valor agregado (IVA) y afrontar apagones por varias semanas que obligaron al Gobierno a hacer racionamientos de energía eléctrica de hasta 13 horas.

Un sondeo publicado este martes por la encuestadora Comunicaliza señaló que el 59,3 % de los ecuatorianos aprueba hasta el momento la gestión de Noboa, frente a un 31,7 % que lo desaprueba. Un 8,9 % de los encuestados, mientras tanto, prefirió no expresar su opinión.

Entre los que aprueban a Noboa hay un 20,3 % que califica su Administración como muy buena y 38,5 % que la considera como buena. En el grupo que desaprueba al jefe de Estado ecuatoriano hay un 19,9 % que opina que es una mala gestión y un 11,8 % que la tilda de muy mala.

Lea también: Mónica Palencia corrigió sus declaraciones sobre reducción de cifras de delincuencia en Ecuador

La actual aprobación de Noboa es más de 20 puntos más baja que su pico máximo registrado en febrero de 2024, cuando superó el 80 %. Esto tras haber declarado al país en conflicto armado interno contra las bandas del crimen organizado, a las que se les atribuye el auge de la violencia en Ecuador. Actualmente, el país se encuentra entre los países con la tasa de homicidios más alta de Latinoamérica.

¿Cuáles son las principales preocupaciones de los ecuatorianos?

Sobre las principales preocupaciones del país, la seguridad ocupa el primer lugar en la encuesta, con un 30,2 % de las respuestas, seguida de la falta de empleo, con el 17,7 %; le sigue la situación económica, con el 15,2 %; luego están la corrupción política (9,1 %) y la pobreza (6,7 %).

Sobre el momento económico del país, cerca de un 70 % de los entrevistados opinó que la actual situación es mala, mientras que cerca del 26 % cree que es buena.

Le puede interesar: La Asamblea deberá tramitar en 60 días los proyectos de ley con las reformas aprobadas en la Consulta Popular

La encuesta se realizó del 9 al 12 de mayo a 4 293 personas de las 24 provincias del país. Se ejecutó mediante entrevistas por internet, con un margen de error del 1,49 %.

