22 mar 2025 , 09:24

Nebot y Kronfle niegan acuerdo con el correísmo para impulsar juicio político contra Diana Salazar

Una conversación extraída del celular de Augusto Verduga expone otra vez la relación PSC-correísmo. Sin embargo, una asambleísta explica en qué contexto se dio este diálogo.

   
    Imagen de archivo de Jaime Nebot acompañando a Henry Kronfle y otros integrantes del PSC.( Archivo )
Abdón Rodríguez
El exalcalde de Guayaquil y líder del Partido Social Cristiano (PSC), Jaime Nebot, así como el excandidato presidencial de esa organización política, Henry Kronfle, niegan haber llegado a un acuerdo con la Revolución Ciudadana (RC) para concretar el juicio político contra la fiscal general del Estado, Diana Salazar, un proceso que finalmente quedó archivado en septiembre de 2024.

La revisión del celular del exvocal del Consejo de Participación Ciudadana y Control Social (Cpccs), Augusto Verduga, uno de los cuatro procesados por presunta asociación ilícita en el caso denominado Ligados, expuso una conversación grupal en la que participan, entre otros, la asambleísta del correísmo Jahiren Noriega.

"Hablé hasta con Nebot", se lee en uno de los extractos de la conversaciones que se sitúa a mediados de mayo de 2024. Noriega explicó que esa respuesta ocurrió en el marco de diálogos para intentar buscar la aprobación de una resolución parlamentaria para que el Gobierno de Daniel Noboa transparente el acuerdo que Ecuador mantiene con el Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI), y no para buscar apoyos para el juicio político contra la fiscal Salazar. "Mi conversación nada tenía que ver con el juicio político en mención", acotó la legisladora en su cuenta en X.

Por su parte, Nebot indicó que vincular esta conversación a una supuesta conspiración contra Salazar es una "calumnia y vileza". "Los hechos han demostrado, reiteradamente hasta el aburrimiento, que jamás hemos votado por la destitución de la fiscal general", apuntó.

De su lado, Kronfle señaló que el supuesto vínculo con el correísmo para ese propósito es "otra mentira más".

En septiembre de 2024, los procesos de juicio político contra Salzar quedaron archivados con 76 votos de asambleístas del PSC, Construye, ADN e independientes. En contraparte, 45 parlamentarios del correísmo querían que la funcionaria sea sometida al escrutinio de la Asamblea Nacional.

