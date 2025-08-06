La canciller anuncia que Marco Rubio visitará Ecuador y que Daniel Noboa visitará Japón

<b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/marco-rubio-felicito-ecuador-captura-alias-fito-BC9703210 target=_blank>Marco Rubio</a></b>, secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos, vendrá a Ecuador, confirmó la Cancillería a <i>Ecuavisa</i>. La ministra Gabriela Sommerfeld <b>manifestó en una entrevista con un medio de comunicación que</b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/usaid-cesado-oficialmente-operaciones-anuncia-marco-rubio-EF9601574 target=_blank></a></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/marco-rubio-secretario-estado-ee-uu-celebra-exitoso-rescate-rehenes-retenidos-regimen-maduro-embajada-argentin-DK9297522 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><a rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/alias-fito target=_blank></a>