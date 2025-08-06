Política
06 ago 2025 , 12:00

La canciller anuncia que Marco Rubio visitará Ecuador y que Daniel Noboa visitará Japón

Gabriela Sommerfeld, canciller de Ecuador, manifestó que una próxima visita de Marco Rubio, secretario de Estado de EE. UU., refleja el fortalecimiento de las relaciones diplomáticas.

   
    El secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos, Marco Rubio.( EFE/Yuri Gripas )
Marco Rubio, secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos, vendrá a Ecuador, confirmó la Cancillería a Ecuavisa.

La ministra Gabriela Sommerfeld manifestó en una entrevista con un medio de comunicación que en cuestión de poco tiempo anunciarán la fecha de este encuentro, una vez que se tenga formalmente una agenda.

Le puede interesar: USAID ha cesado oficialmente sus operaciones, anuncia el Secretario de Estado, Marco Rubio

"Cualquier visita de cualquier alta autoridad de Estados Unidos es muy importante para fortalecer y estrechar los lazos entre los países", dijo Sommerfeld, quien agregó que este evento reflejará el fortalecimiento de las relaciones diplomáticas.

La canciller también expresó que este encuentro será la antesala de una reunión bilateral entre Daniel Noboa y el presidente estadounidense Donald Trump.

Lea también: Marco Rubio, secretario de estado de EE. UU. se pronuncia sobre el rescate de los rehenes venezolanos en la Embajada de Argentina en Caracas

El 8 de julio pasado, Marco Rubio felicitó al Gobierno ecuatoriano por la captura de José Adolfo Macías Villamar, alias Fito, narcotraficante y cabecilla del grupo delictivo Los Choneros.

Asimismo, Sommerfeld dijo que entre el 17 y 22 de agosto, el presidente tendrá una gira por Brasil, Uruguay y Argentina. Acotó que al final del mes, el mandatario viajará a Japón

