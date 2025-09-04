Política
04 sep 2025 , 17:56

José Serrano lloró por su situación en EE. UU., dice su abogado en Miami

Su abogado ve muy segura una deportación hacia Ecuador, donde está procesado por el asesinato de Fernando Villavicencio.

   
    José Serrano en el Pleno de la Asamblea Nacional en marzo del 2018.( Flickr Asamblea )
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder

Juan Pinchao
El estado anímico del exministro del correísmo, José Serrano, en el centro de detención Krome no es el mejor, según dijo su abogado en Miami, Robert Sheldon, durante una entrevista con Telemundo 51.

"Él está muy mal, se puso a llorar cuando estaba ahí. Él dijo 'yo nunca me imaginaba estar en un lugar así'", contó Sheldon, quien a su vez reclamó que a su cliente lo tienen junto "a criminales".

Serrano se encuentra en el centro de detención Krome desde el 7 de agosto. Fue detenido en la puerta de su casa porque su visa de turismo había expirado.

El abogado Sheldon considera que esa detención "es muy extraña" y sospecha que hay un "acuerdo" entre Estados Unidos y Ecuador para que José Serrano sea deportado.

A su juicio, todo está encaminado para que Serrano llegue al país. Pese a que tiene una audiencia de asilo el 11 de septiembre, el jurista cree que no le otorgarán ese estatus.

El exministro del correísmo fue procesado como presunto autor intelectual del asesinato de Fernando Villavicencio. Aunque la jueza del caso no ordenó prisión preventiva en su contra, lo que hizo que ya no sea posible una eventual extradición.

Si Serrano es liberado en Estados Unidos, deberá presentarse en el Consulado de Ecuador en Miami. Si es deportado, deberá acudir ante una autoridad en Quito.

