José Serrano lloró por su situación en EE. UU., dice su abogado en Miami

<b>LEA: </b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/magnicidio-fernando-villavicencio-testimonio-daniel-salcedo-IE10054927 target=_blank>Magnicidio Fernando Villavicencio | Testimonio de Daniel Salcedo salpica a Correa, Jordán y Serrano</a> El <b>abogado Sheldon</b> considera que esa detención es muy extraña y sospecha que hay un acuerdo<b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/en-vivo-caso-villavicencio-audiencia-serrano-salcedo-jordan-aleaga-OF10049043 target=_blank></a>