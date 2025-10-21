Política
21 oct 2025 , 08:39

John Reimberg al movimiento indígena: "Abran las vías, ahí veremos un cambio en lo que vienen haciendo"

El Ministro enfatizó que el cierre de vías está prohibido. El Gobierno tiene un plan para retomar el control en Imbabura.

   
    Quito, lunes 20 de octubre del 2025. John Reimberg en los exteriores del Palacio de Carondelet.( API )
Juan Pinchao
El ministro del Interior, John Reimberg, pidió al movimiento indígena de Imbabura que cumpla con lo que habían pactado en un inicio: la apertura de vías.

"Abran las vías, cumplan lo que no cumplieron, ahí veremos un cambio con lo que vienen haciendo. Están totalmente equivocados si creen que vamos a seguir de la que forma que ellos pensaron que iban a seguir", expresó este 21 de octubre durante una entrevista con Radio Sucesos.

Por ahora, el Gobierno suspendió las mesas de diálogo con el movimiento indígena de Imbabura porque a su juicio incumplieron con la apertura de las carreteras.

Pero Reimberg sugirió que el diálogo se puede retomar si se despejan las vías.

El Ministro adelantó que el Ejecutivo tiene un plan para retomar el control de Imbabura.

"El cierre de vías no se puede dar. Tenemos una serie de acciones que se van a dar para ayudar al sector productivo (...) tenemos un plan de acción que estamos implementando y que en muy corto tiempo vamos a tener resultados", dijo Reimberg.

Este 21 de octubre se cumplen 30 días de paro nacional convocado por la Conaie con motivo de la eliminación del subsidio al diésel, pero que con el pasar de los días ha sumado nuevas exigencias como la reducción del IVA al 12 % o incrementar el sueldo básico.

Temas
paro nacional
cierres viales
diálogo
John Reimberg
Imbabura
