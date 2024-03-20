Jaime Nebot a Daniel Noboa: "Hay que gastar menos e invertir más, darle a la gente servicios"

El líder del<b> Partido Social Cristiano (PSC)</b>, <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/purga-nebot-muentes-fiscal-salazar-AL6973031 target=_blank>Jaime Nebot</a>, se refirió al trabajo que viene realizando el <b>Gobierno de Daniel Noboa</b>. Consideró que debe gastar menos e invertir más en sectores como la <b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/maria-paula-romo-cristina-reyes-metastasis-purga-YC7037032 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/sesion-cancelada-apoyo-fiscal-proforma-presupuestaria-EJ7038024 target=_blank></a>