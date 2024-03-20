Jaime Nebot a Daniel Noboa: "Hay que gastar menos e invertir más, darle a la gente servicios"

El líder del Partido Social Cristiano (PSC), Jaime Nebot, se refirió al trabajo que viene realizando el Gobierno de Daniel Noboa. Consideró que debe gastar menos e invertir más en sectores como la ganadería y la pesca.

"Esto se está haciendo una costumbre de gastar mucho, invertir poco, de no dar servicios, de no a la inversión y dedicar el presupuesto a lo que no debe estar dedicado. Eso debe cambiar. Hay que gastar menos e invertir más", expresó este 20 de marzo en un evento de la Alcaldía de Samborondón.

Según Nebot, esta práctica ha sido recurrente en los últimos gobiernos y Noboa también está encarrilado en lo mismo, aseguró.

No hay que pensar solo en hacer carreteras, dijo, sino también pensar en el agro y la ganadería, por ejemplo.

"¿Por qué no se reverdece el agro? ¿Por qué no se hace rentable la agricultura, la ganadería, la pesca, el turismo, la artesanía? Se necesita plata del Estado también, pero no lo hay, porque se gasta en lo que no se debe gastar", sentenció.

Asimismo, se refirió al juicio político contra la fiscal general Diana Salazar y aseguró que su partido no votará a favor de la destitución.

