Política
10 dic 2025 , 07:28

Human Rights Watch critica uso de informes de Inteligencia para bloqueo de cuentas de organizaciones en Ecuador

Según la entidad, eso ocurrió durante las movilizaciones en contra de la eliminación del subsidio al diésel, entre septiembre y octubre de 2025

   
    Las organizaciones Fundación Alianza Ceibo, Nacionalidad Kichwa de Pastaza (Pakkiru) y la Unión de Afectados por Texaco (Udapt) presentaron recursos legales.( Cortesía Fundación Alianza Ceibo )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

EFE
La organización internacional Human Rights Watch (HRW) mostró su preocupación por el congelamiento de cuentas bancarias sufrido por organizaciones indígenas y ambientalistas de Ecuador durante las protestas, entre septiembre y octubre de 2025, tras la eliminación del subsidio al diésel.

También criticó que las autoridades hayan recurrido a "informes secretos de inteligencia" para justificar estos bloqueos.

"Las autoridades han utilizado informes de inteligencia para congelar cuentas bancarias de varias organizaciones sociales. Estas medidas nunca deben utilizarse para atacar a organizaciones por su trabajo o detener protestas pacíficas", aseguró la directora de la División de las Américas de HRW, Juanita Goebertus.

En un comunicado publicado en su portal web, la ONG detalló que desde el 19 de septiembre la Unidad de Análisis Financiero y Económico (UAFE), organismo gubernamental encargado de prevenir los delitos financieros, ordenó a la entidad reguladora del sector bancario que congele las cuentas bancarias de varias organizaciones sociales, así como las de sus líderes y miembros.

Los investigadores de HRW entrevistaron a 16 personas, revisaron documentos de los procedimientos judiciales que impugnaban las medidas de bloqueo de cuentas contra 21 organizaciones e individuos, y asistieron a dos audiencias en las que los jueces levantaron el bloqueo de las cuentas bancarias después de que las autoridades no presentaran ninguna documentación que justificara las medidas.

Informes de Inteligencia

En esos procesos, HRW encontró que la UAFE citó informes de inteligencia al pedir que se congelaran las cuentas de organizaciones como Alianza Ceibo, lo que impidió que puedan tener acceso a fondos destinados a proyectos financiados por la Unión Europea.

Y que durante las audiencias personal del Centro Nacional de Inteligencia negó información sobre presuntas pruebas de irregularidades a los abogados y jueces.

La ONG señaló que la UAFE aplicó una disposición introducida por la Ley de Transparencia Social, impulsada por el presidente Daniel Noboa y aprobada en agosto de manera exprés por la mayoría oficialista del Parlamento, que "permite congelar cuentas sin una orden judicial cuando se identifique indicios objetivos, graves y verificables de operaciones sospechosas".

En ese sentido, HRW recordó que Noboa había declarado públicamente que los fondos congelados iban a ser destinados a "desestabilizar al Gobierno" con manifestaciones, como las convocadas por la Confederación de Nacionalidades Indígenas del Ecuador (Conaie), que duraron un mes y dejaron dos muertos por arma de fuego y 473 heridos, según organizaciones de la sociedad civil.

"Las disposiciones que permiten el bloqueo de cuentas bancarias sobre la base de informes de inteligencia deben revisarse urgentemente para garantizar que se ajusten a la Constitución y a las obligaciones internacionales en materia de derechos humanos", indicó HRW.

