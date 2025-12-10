Human Rights Watch critica uso de informes de Inteligencia para bloqueo de cuentas de organizaciones en Ecuador

La<b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/human-rights-watch target=_blank>organización internacional Human Rights Watch (HRW)</a></b> mostró su preocupación por el congelamiento de cuentas bancarias sufrido por <b>organizaciones indígenas y ambientalistas de Ecuador</b> durante las <b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/bloqueo-cuentas-bancarias-fundaciones-IK10380008 target=_blank></a></b>