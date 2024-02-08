Política
Hernán Luque, exfuncionario del Gobierno de Lasso, es detenido en Argentina

Redacción

El expresidente de la Empresa Coordinadora de Empresas Públicas (EMCO) es requerido por la Justicia ecuatoriana por el caso Encuentro.

El expresidente de la Empresa Coordinadora de Empresas Públicas (EMCO), Hernán Luque Lecaro, fue detenido este jueves 8 de febrero en Argentina. El exfuncionario es requerido por la Justicia ecuatoriana por el caso Encuentro, en el que se indaga una red de corrupción en instituciones públicas durante el Gobierno de Guillermo Lasso.

Según información preliminar, Luque fue capturado en Palermo, un barrio de Buenos Aires y sería enviado a Ecuador próximamente.

El expresidente de la EMCO es uno de los ocho investigados en el caso Encuentro. En este grupo también está el cuñado del expresidente Lasso, Danilo Carrera Drouet, quien hoy cumple arresto domiciliario. La Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE) acusa a todos de haber cometido delincuencia organizada.

La investigación preliminar en este caso fue abierta por la FGE en enero de 2023, al saltar a la luz una serie de grabaciones telefónicas entre los implicados que apuntaban al cuñado de Lasso como el cabecilla de una presunta trama de corrupción en empresas públicas, en particular del sector eléctrico.

Una de los figuras clave en este caso era Rubén Cherres, quien era amigo de Carrera y fue asesinado junto a otras tres personas a finales de marzo, en la provincia de Santa Elena, después que se difundiera el informe de una investigación policial que sugería presuntos nexos entre él y la mafia albanesa.

